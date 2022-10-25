Read full article on original website
5 new books to read this week
Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir
2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver review – Appalachian saga in the spirit of Dickens
Last year in the US, opioids were involved in more than 80,000 overdose deaths, representing yet another hike in an epidemic that began in the mid-1990s and shows no signs of abating. Fury at the now well-documented role big pharma played in its creation ripples through Barbara Kingsolver’s charged new novel, a hillbilly coming-of-age saga that seizes from its opening line.
For Your Fall TBR List, 30 New Books We're Reading This Autumn Season
Dystopian societies, murder mysteries, psychological thrillers, steamy romances and the year’s most anticipated sequel (we see you, Colleen Hoover) have all been on our reading lists this fall. As the cooler weather sets in and the leaves begin to change, the cozy reading nooks start calling our names, and we’re ready with piles of the season’s newest books.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
We Are Living in a Golden Age of Graphic Novels
It’s often said, with great fanfare, that we are living in the golden age of television. I’d submit that we are also in a golden age of the graphic novel, though it is perhaps less universally (and loudly) recognized. Has there ever been such a varied profusion of long-form comics for all ages, both fiction and nonfiction, published by presses large and small? The days when fans had to make a case for the graphic novel as a valid form of literature are long past; a book like Nick Drnaso’s Sabrina can now be longlisted for the ultraprestigious Booker Prize, while graphic works for young readers are regularly nominated for the National Book Award, as was Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice (Norton Young Readers, Sept. 27), a new memoir by athlete/activist Tommie Smith, written with Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile.
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Mister Mammoth’ For Spring 2023
Dark Horse Books and Flux House Books have announced Mister Mammoth. This hardcover graphic novel is the English-language debut of the Mister Mammoth saga, written by Matt Kindt with art by Jean-Denis Pendanx. ‘Mr. Mammoth has solved every case he’s ever had – a perfect record. And he’s the kind...
Literary fiction
The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Picador £20, 400 pp) THE first novel from Cormac McCarthy since his desolate masterpiece The Road won the Pulitzer Prize 15 years ago is both a Big Event and an anticlimax. To be fair, fans will find his febrile, visionary Melville-esque prose is still...
A Reality Survival Show Becomes a Little Too Real in “Small Game”
Ashley wanted to be famous. That’s not an insult, it’s the truth … Kyle was an Eagle Scout, which meant a lot to him, although none of the others pretended to care … Bullfrog was a real anarchist type, old-school. The kind who wouldn’t call it anarchy, just country living or ‘fuck the government’ or something like that … There was a fifth guy, too. James.
Download The Harvard Classics as Free eBooks: A “Portable University” Created in 1909
Every revolutionary age produces its own kind of nostalgia. Faced with the enormous social and economic upheavals at the nineteenth century’s end, learned Victorians like Walter Pater, John Ruskin, and Matthew Arnold looked to High Church models and played the bishops of Western culture, with a monkish devotion to preserving and transmitting old texts and traditions and turning back to simpler ways of life. It was in 1909, the nadir of this milieu, before the advent of modernism and world war, that The Harvard Classics took shape. Compiled by Harvard’s president Charles W. Eliot and called at first Dr. Eliot’s Five Foot Shelf, the compendium of literature, philosophy, and the sciences, writes Adam Kirsch in Harvard Magazine, served as a “monument from a more humane and confident time” (or so its upper classes believed), and a “time capsule…. In 50 volumes.”
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” by Anna Liachenko voted Fiction Book of the Year.
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” is a fantastic debut novel for travel adventure lovers and young adults. Anna Liachenko’s new book, “The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book One Mexican Jewel,” has been voted Fiction Book of the Year by Corporate Live Wire and highly received by readers who enjoy the whirlwind adventure that every chapter unlocks. Since its release, the book has been a top seller in its category as travel adventure lovers rush to hop on and join the ride.
Is There Any Historical Truth In The Story of ‘Frankenstein’?
Whether or not you think of Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic novel or Mel Brooks’ 1974 film spoof, the name “Frankenstein” inevitably conjures up images of a mad scientist and a monster spawned from ghastly experiments on the dead. It could be written off as a work of complete horror fiction, of course—except for the fact that there is actually a Frankenstein castle (Burg Frankenstein) located in Hesse, Germany. Is there a historical connection?
Darling by India Knight review – fresh retelling of a Mitford classic
Nancy Mitford’s romantic comedy The Pursuit of Love is delightfully reimagined with warmth and caustic charm
The best recent translated fiction – review roundup
Eastbound by Maylis de Kerangal, translated by Jessica Moore (Les Fugitives, £10.99) In this timely novella about a Russian military conscript defecting from the army, 20-year-old Aliocha is on the Trans-Siberian railway from Moscow to Vladivostok, spanning almost a quarter of the Earth’s circumference. When he gets there he plans to “hide, remake himself and earn enough to get back to the west”. But no literary train journey would be complete without encountering a stranger – in this case Hélène, a Frenchwoman who has her own secrets. Through a combination of clothes swapping, psychological gameplay and simply hiding in a toilet, the two play cat and mouse with the senior Russian officer moving inexorably along the train. The result is a balance of internal thought and external action propelled by a narrative that races on in long sentences, keeping things flowing beautifully in between moments of drama.
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
