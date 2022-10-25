ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida rises in latest CBS Sports FBS 1-131 rankings after bye week

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Despite not playing last week, the Florida Gators made a slight improvement in the latest CBS Sports rankings of all FBS teams. They are currently the No. 38 team in the nation and the No. 10 team in the SEC — but five spots behind Arkansas, the closest SEC team to the Gators.

The Gators rose two spots from last week’s No. 40 position. Even though they did not play, results from around the country gave them a slight bump in the rankings. Their last game was a 45-35 defeat against LSU. Their defense was exposed in that game when Jayden Daniels threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Offensively, they faired better, but still not good enough to come back from a 21-point deficit going into the fourth quarter.

This week, the Gators will take on Georgia, who came in at No. 2 in CBS Sports’ rankings. They are considered the No. 1 team in the country according to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. It doesn’t look good for the Orange and Blue, with our friends at BetMGM making the Bulldogs a 22.5-point favorite. If the line holds until kickoff, it would be the largest spread in Florida-Georgia series history. Expect the Gators to continue to drop in the rankings before they rise back up.

Saturday’s Georgia game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

