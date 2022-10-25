Read full article on original website
Related
SNL Tries (Again) to Make Us Forget They Let Elon Musk Host
Prior to making his feature film debut in an ill-advised remake of the ‘90s classic White Men Can’t Jump, rapper Jack Harlow tested his comedy chops as host (and performer) of this week’s Saturday Night Live.While the “First Class” rapper mostly flopped, and the cold open taking aim at a trio of GOP candidates landed with a thud, there were a few highlights from the night—including a mock Skechers PSA featuring execs boasting about how “edgy” their sneaker company is after showing outspoken anti-Semite Kanye West the door.“This week, Elon Musk officially bought Twitter for forty-four billion dollars, beating out...
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
booktrib.com
Uplifting Hip-Hop Influenced Poetry Focuses on Importance of Change
Five or six years in a prison cell gives a young man some time to think. Not about the crime that sent him there (a crime, by the way, he didn’t commit), but about the path he has been on. About the environment of poverty and violence that pummels a child into the shape of hate. The strength it takes to shove back against these forces, to shape oneself as a man of principles. About the many prisons in which we all live — society, body, mind. The perspective to step back and ask some deeper questions: Why are we here? Is this all there is? Who am I, really?
What TikTok does to your mental health: ‘It’s embarrassing we know so little’
In the few years since its launch, TikTok has already altered the face of the social media landscape, attracting more than 1 billion users and leading competitors to replicate some of its most unique features. The impact of that explosive growth and the ‘TikTok-ification’ of the internet at large on...
booktrib.com
A Reality Survival Show Becomes a Little Too Real in “Small Game”
Ashley wanted to be famous. That’s not an insult, it’s the truth … Kyle was an Eagle Scout, which meant a lot to him, although none of the others pretended to care … Bullfrog was a real anarchist type, old-school. The kind who wouldn’t call it anarchy, just country living or ‘fuck the government’ or something like that … There was a fifth guy, too. James.
Comments / 0