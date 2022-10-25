A personal story that has universal appeal, led by strong performances. James Gray's last two movies saw him go to outer space (Ad Astra) and explore the Amazon (The Lost City of Z), but in his latest movie, Armageddon Time, he heads back to his roots of 1980 New York, which while being more than 40 years ago feels all to timely a setting. With the help of three strong supporting performances from veterans and a pair of promising outings from young actors, Armageddon Time is a personal reflection but proves to be a poignant and universal movie of discovering what you stand for.

