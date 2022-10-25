Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled
An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s...
booktrib.com
A Reality Survival Show Becomes a Little Too Real in “Small Game”
Ashley wanted to be famous. That’s not an insult, it’s the truth … Kyle was an Eagle Scout, which meant a lot to him, although none of the others pretended to care … Bullfrog was a real anarchist type, old-school. The kind who wouldn’t call it anarchy, just country living or ‘fuck the government’ or something like that … There was a fifth guy, too. James.
'It was like the world had been vacuumed of people': Richard E Grant reveals the 'abyss' of grief left him feeling alone after the death of his wife
Richard E Grant has candidly revealed that the loss of his wife Joan left him feeling alone and like he was 'walking through an empty London' similar to a zombie film. Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, the Oscar nominee, 65, spoke candidly about his grief and how he and daughter Olivia, 33, were dealing with life following her death.
Get ’em Young, Treat ’em Tough, Tell ’em Nothing review – a standout collection
Robin McLean’s first novel, Pity the Beast, a sublimely dark revenge western told in a variety of human and animal voices, generated a startled response from readers and critics, admiring of its originality and repulsed by the frankness of its violence. The same huge energy and weirdness present in that book drives these 10 stories. If you are at ease with the unpredictable, they will grip hard and pull you in.
Michelle Obama Goes Behind the Scenes at Her Book Cover Shoot for ‘The Light We Carry’
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is getting ready for the release of her new book, “The Light We Carry.”. On Wednesday, Obama posted a video from her photo shoot for the book cover. She wrote on Instagram, “I had so much fun shooting the cover of my new book,...
travelnoire.com
Afro-Colombians Celebrate Black Hair Excellence In Annual Braiding Contest
For the African diaspora, there are many things to celebrate; our hairstyles serve as a crowning glory rooted in culture. Around the world, Black hair is an expression of history and art. Colombia’s annual “Tejiendo Esperanzas” (Weaving Hopes) celebration takes the reverence for this aspect of the Black experience to another level.
Armageddon Time review: Hathaway, Hopkins, Strong shine in poignant drama
A personal story that has universal appeal, led by strong performances. James Gray's last two movies saw him go to outer space (Ad Astra) and explore the Amazon (The Lost City of Z), but in his latest movie, Armageddon Time, he heads back to his roots of 1980 New York, which while being more than 40 years ago feels all to timely a setting. With the help of three strong supporting performances from veterans and a pair of promising outings from young actors, Armageddon Time is a personal reflection but proves to be a poignant and universal movie of discovering what you stand for.
