ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
booktrib.com

Journey Into the Astral Worlds of “Red Souls” With Susan F. Banks

In Susan F. Banks’ imaginative tale, Red Souls swarm through the streets of Los Angeles, infecting the minds of humans with fear, despair and insanity. Four friends and a powerful Guardian named Gem must raise the Circle of Augustus to defend the Astral Gate and defeat an ancient evil before L.A. falls into chaos. Banks’ imaginative world of Red Souls sucks readers in, and the sequel Wall of Unknowing proves to be just as captivating. Blending the ingenious elements of science fiction with the magic of a modern fantasy, Banks’ writing is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.
booktrib.com

Uplifting Hip-Hop Influenced Poetry Focuses on Importance of Change

Five or six years in a prison cell gives a young man some time to think. Not about the crime that sent him there (a crime, by the way, he didn’t commit), but about the path he has been on. About the environment of poverty and violence that pummels a child into the shape of hate. The strength it takes to shove back against these forces, to shape oneself as a man of principles. About the many prisons in which we all live — society, body, mind. The perspective to step back and ask some deeper questions: Why are we here? Is this all there is? Who am I, really?
booktrib.com

Retired Artist in Savannah Valley Redefines Generational Wealth

Life in the Savannah Valley has the potential to be different from anything Adelia ever dreamed of. On the surface, it looks picture-perfect. But when she arrives in the retirement community, she feels like an impostor. The rich locals don’t take kindly to a woman who they don’t think belongs among the wealthy. Nightingale (Mark Victor Hansen Library) by Tony Lopes follows a woman’s unexpected journey into retirement, and her determination to find community and live a fulfilling life.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy