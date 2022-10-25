Read full article on original website
Related
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Psychic Matt Fraser Warns of Ouija Board Dangers Ahead of Halloween [Exclusive]
Psychic medium Matt Fraser shares why you should never use a Ouija board, especially as a game to play on Halloween.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0