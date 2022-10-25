Man gets 15 years to life for intentionally hitting man with car, killing him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver who intentionally hit a man with his Mercedes, killing him, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison.

Frank Hillman, 29, in August was acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shawn Eric Bivins, 41.

Witnesses reported Hillman and Bivins on Aug. 7, 2016, had been asking for pills in the parking lot of the Tower Motel on Chester Avenue and were told to leave, according to court filings.

Hillman told police he accidentally hit Bivins, who he said tripped as he drove toward him. He said Bivins had asked him for change and brandished a weapon and he began driving away but made a U-turn and came back, according to the filings.

Police in the filings said Hillman intentionally hit Bivins for throwing an object at the car. The impact threw Bivins into a chain-link fence. He was declared dead at the scene.

