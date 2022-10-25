Read full article on original website
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Carscoops
Car Owners In Canada Shockingly Quoted As Much As $23,000 For Hybrid And EV Battery Replacements
As electrified vehicles begin to flood the market, more and more people are finding out about the extremely high costs involved with replacing the battery. The latest of these incidents comes from Canadian EV and hybrid owners, whose vehicle repair costs have left them in shock. The first case of...
Autoblog
VW moving away from touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons
Drivers asked and Volkswagen listened. The public and the press have criticized some of the in-car technology found in models like the GTI, and the company is taking this feedback to heart. It announced that buttons will replace the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel. "We are sharpening our portfolio...
Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend
Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
700-Horsepower 2023 Nissan Z By AMS Performance Hits Nine-Second Quarter Mile
It was only a matter of time before someone put a modified Nissan Z on a drag strip to see what it would do. Admittedly, we didn't think it would be this soon. Only days ago, AMS Performance recorded an 11.43-second quarter-mile in this very car. In early October, AMS pushed the power output up to 500 horsepower by remapping the ECU and bolting on some performance parts.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango
This 2022 Toyota Fortuner SUV was modified to make it one hairy off-roader. The post Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Automakers Need To Take a Leaf Out of Nissan’s Book and Sell Upgraded EV Batteries
Planning ahead for upgradable EVs could be good for business now, and increase profits down the road. The post Automakers Need To Take a Leaf Out of Nissan’s Book and Sell Upgraded EV Batteries appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Insane Nissan Z Markups Exceeding $50,000 Over MSRP Frustrate Consumers
Dealer markups are sadly not a thing of the past. We’ve talked about them many times here and even highlighted Nissan Z markups on numerous occasions. Despite the negative effect such greedy business practices have on the manufacturer and consumer they’re still running rampant and it could harm Nissan badly.
