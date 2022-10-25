ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

VW moving away from touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons

Drivers asked and Volkswagen listened. The public and the press have criticized some of the in-car technology found in models like the GTI, and the company is taking this feedback to heart. It announced that buttons will replace the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel. "We are sharpening our portfolio...
Motorious

Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend

Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CarBuzz.com

700-Horsepower 2023 Nissan Z By AMS Performance Hits Nine-Second Quarter Mile

It was only a matter of time before someone put a modified Nissan Z on a drag strip to see what it would do. Admittedly, we didn't think it would be this soon. Only days ago, AMS Performance recorded an 11.43-second quarter-mile in this very car. In early October, AMS pushed the power output up to 500 horsepower by remapping the ECU and bolting on some performance parts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy