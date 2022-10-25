Philip Louie, MD, is the medical director of research and academics at the Center for Neurosciences and Spine at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle. Dr. Louie will serve on the panels “Who Controls Patient Behavior? What to Expect in the Next 5 Years” and “Spine Surgery in ASCs: What to Know as Cases Become More Complex” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO