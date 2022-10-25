Read full article on original website
myeverettnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Lottery To Fill 60 Slots At Bezos Academy In Everett, Washington
Word in from the City of Everett that the application process for the Bezos Academy at Everett Station is now underway. The Bezos Academy selects eligible students (determined by age and family income not exceeding 400% of the Federal Poverty Level) via lottery. There are no geographic boundaries or requirements. Here’s more.
southseattleemerald.com
More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
MyNorthwest.com
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
q13fox.com
AG: Center for COVID Control owners barred from doing business in Washington
SEATTLE - The Center for COVID Control—a coronavirus testing company lambasted by the Attorney General as a ‘scam’—is now permanently barred from doing business in Washington. AG Bob Ferguson announced Thursday the company owners can no longer run a business in the state. "As a result...
hppr.org
How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey
The protesters outside a Seattle-area abortion clinic waved pictures of bloody fetuses, shouting that she was a “baby killer” and begging her to choose life. Lauren Hall, 27, fought the urge to scream back and tell them just how badly she wished life was a choice she could have made.
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
beckersasc.com
Medical director of research and academics at Virginia Mason Center for Neuroscience and Spine: Providers need ‘a seat at the table’ in decision-making
Philip Louie, MD, is the medical director of research and academics at the Center for Neurosciences and Spine at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle. Dr. Louie will serve on the panels “Who Controls Patient Behavior? What to Expect in the Next 5 Years” and “Spine Surgery in ASCs: What to Know as Cases Become More Complex” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
seattlemet.com
The Best Indian Food in Seattle and on the Eastside
And other great South Asian cuisines. The Seattle area’s stronghold of great Indian restaurants lies not in the city, but to the east, serving the population of residents that emigrated from India to join our tech ecosystem. (King County’s Indian American population is so significant, we even have our own professional cricket team on the way.) In recent years, a few notable destinations have established a critical mass within Seattle proper.
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
11 people arrested in Washington, California in connection with cartel drug trafficking
SEATTLE — Eleven people were arrested Tuesday and face federal charges for their connection to the trafficking of more than 1,000 of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills. The arrests in Washington and California followed six arrests in September. The suspects are connected to three drug trafficking...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
Looking to buy? This historic 1800s Fairhaven house will take you back in time
The 5,200-square-foot historic Clark Mansion home in Fairhaven is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
everettpost.com
Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire
Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’
An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
