"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
The recruiting history between Greg Schiano and pupil P.J. Fleck who Rutgers will face on Saturday
With the Scarlet Knights in Minneapolis on Saturday for their showdown with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, lets examine Greg Schiano’s, 56, recruiting history against his former pupil and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. Fleck, 41, worked under Schiano during Schiano’s first stint at Rutgers, and followed Schiano to the...
Daily Targum
Antwone Woolfolk: Former football recruit turned Division I basketball player
With the Rutgers men’s basketball season just around the corner, there are some new additions to the team that we will be seeing on the court starting November 7. Among those names includes freshman forward Antwone Woolfolk, who is getting ready for his first winter playing for the Scarlet Knights.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Hudson Catholic overcomes Immaculata in overtime - HS football recap
Nisere Bell caught a two-point conversion following a Hasson Manning Jr. 5-yard touchdown run in overtime to snatch a 15-14 victory for Hudson Catholic over Immaculata in Jersey City. Manning’s heroics continued beyond his overtime antics, as he rushed for 88 yards in addition to his pivotal touchdown on the...
Winslow’s big-play defense holds off Colts Neck in South Jersey, Group 4
Some teams have a big-play offense. Winslow had a big-play defense Saturday. The Winslow defensive unit, on the field for 38 second-half plays and on its heels while confronted with a relentless Colts Neck rushing game, made courageous stops on two third down and two fourth down situations and held on for a 16-8 South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal win.
Football: Willingboro takes decisive win over New Providence in CJ2 quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Willingboro rolled to a 52-7 win over fifth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Willingboro. Willingboro (4-5) will face top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. Lamar Best contributed to the Chimeras’ win by lobbing...
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Football: Jefferson defeats Madison in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
If sixth-seeded Jefferson is able to defend its crown, it will look back to Ryan Moran’s fourth-down completion to Logan Kerr as the starting point as it knocked off third-seeded Madison 14-10 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Madison. Trailing...
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic scores 57 in victory over Curtis (NY) - HS football recap
Red Bank Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a five-point deficit to emphatically beat Curtis (NY), 57-36, in Red Bank. A Jekyll and Hyde performance saw a tight first half open up into a scoring-rout, seeing Red Bank Catholic (8-1) score 26 second half points, which included five of their six total rushing touchdowns.
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Allentown breaks down stubborn Hopewell Valley to move into CJ 3 semifinals
There have been some constants throughout the 2022 Times area girls soccer season. Allentown’s junior midfielder Bella Conti has been the main playmaker for the Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division champions, but it has been the defense that has completed stifled nearly every opponent it has faced this year.
Football: No. 14 Ramapo takes care of Woodbridge at home in first round of N1G4 playoffs
Second-seeded Ramapo took down seventh-seeded Woodbridge, 49-19, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 playoffs on Friday night in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (7-2) led 20-7 at halftime and now advances to play third-seeded Ridge in the semifinals next weekend. Ridge won big over...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)
Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff’s mindset after 1-0 win over Avalanche: ‘On to Columbus’
That’s how long Devils coach Lindy Ruff let his team celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, the defending Stanley Cup champions, on Friday. The game was hard to come by – New Jersey got outshot for the first time all season, 24-23 – but much like their previous six matches, Ruff’s squad responded well to adversity.
Dominant play in the trenches lifts Camden Eastside over South Plainfield in SJ, G3
The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic edges No. 2 West Essex in OT thriller
NOTE: This story will be updated later. Knowing it was going to be idle for a week before its quest for a state title begins, Saturday was just what Camden Catholic needed. The Irish weren’t as focused with the result as they were just putting together a solid team game in what will be its last taste of game action in a week.
Ramsey tops Bernards to earn first playoff win since 2011
Fourth-seeded Ramsey earned its first playoff victory since 2011 with a 35-21 victory over fifth-seeded Bernards in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 playoffs on Friday night. Senior Luca Gemma battled through a left shoulder injury suffered early in the second half and led the Rams with 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Defense makes the difference as Seneca remains unbeaten; advances against Somerville
Scoop and score flashed through Kenny Konopka’s mind. Common sense thought better of the idea. With 10 minutes left in the first half and Somerville facing a second-and-goal to take a two-touchdown lead on unbeaten and top-seeded Seneca in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 playoffs, the Golden Eagles junior defensive tackle burst into the backfield, stripped the running back and changed the game for good.
