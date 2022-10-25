ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury

A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Winslow’s big-play defense holds off Colts Neck in South Jersey, Group 4

Some teams have a big-play offense. Winslow had a big-play defense Saturday. The Winslow defensive unit, on the field for 38 second-half plays and on its heels while confronted with a relentless Colts Neck rushing game, made courageous stops on two third down and two fourth down situations and held on for a 16-8 South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal win.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)

Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Dominant play in the trenches lifts Camden Eastside over South Plainfield in SJ, G3

The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Ramsey tops Bernards to earn first playoff win since 2011

Fourth-seeded Ramsey earned its first playoff victory since 2011 with a 35-21 victory over fifth-seeded Bernards in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 playoffs on Friday night. Senior Luca Gemma battled through a left shoulder injury suffered early in the second half and led the Rams with 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Defense makes the difference as Seneca remains unbeaten; advances against Somerville

Scoop and score flashed through Kenny Konopka’s mind. Common sense thought better of the idea. With 10 minutes left in the first half and Somerville facing a second-and-goal to take a two-touchdown lead on unbeaten and top-seeded Seneca in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 playoffs, the Golden Eagles junior defensive tackle burst into the backfield, stripped the running back and changed the game for good.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy