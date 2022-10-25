The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO