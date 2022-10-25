Active shooter drill comes to Ward County Courthouse Thursday

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — If you see police cars and lights around the Ward County Courthouse this Thursday, don’t worry: it’s only a drill.

Ward County Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter training exercise at the courthouse on Thursday, October 27. Multiple emergency organizations from across Ward County will be taking part in the exercise, including the Ward County Sherrif’s Department, Minot Police and Fire Departments, Trinity Health’s First Response Guard, North Central District Court, Central Dispatch, and Minot Public Works.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:45 p.m., and will last several hours. The City of Minot advises those that do not need to be in the area to stay away and give the organizations plenty of room to conduct the important training.

