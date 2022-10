Numbering in the thousands, recordings of the Assembly Series Lectures in University Archives were recently digitized for access by students and other researchers. The Washington University Libraries were awarded a $34,520 grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR) to fund the project, “Echoes of Voices Past: Preserving the Public Lectures of Washington University’s Assembly Series.” The grant was awarded as part of CLIR’s Recordings at Risk initiative, which seeks to preserve at-risk audio and visual recordings.

