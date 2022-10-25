Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
KWCH.com
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
WIBW
Woodbine man arrested after meth found in truck during suspicious vehicle stop
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodbine man was arrested after meth was found in his truck during a suspicious vehicle stop in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle on G Ave. near 2400 Rd. connected to a disturbance that had just happened in White City.
Investigation into “slew” of complaints against Neosho County Attorney
Authorities are investigating allegations against Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston.
Comments / 0