Kansas high school football game scores: Find out which teams advanced in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners from the Wichita area in Friday’s first round of postseason play.
Wichita wins big at state restaurant awards, can claim state’s Restaurateur of the Year
Wichita also is home to the 2022’s Hot New Concept and its latest Hall of Fame member
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors to hold emergency meeting Monday night
Following the announcement of significant layoffs for the Emporia Senior Center earlier this week, the organization is now calling an emergency meeting for Halloween. According to the center’s official Facebook page, the meeting will take place at the senior center at 603 East 12th at 6 pm. The meeting will include four executive sessions to discuss personnel matters, attorney/client privileged information, financial affairs and a preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
Woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Two restaurants planned for 21st & Maize, both announced last year, finally about to open
One will open next week. The other should be ready in about a month.
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. In a statement the new owners, Sage...
