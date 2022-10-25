Read full article on original website
Related
Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team
Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
After Robert Quinn Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback reportedly is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans on Sunday after Ryan Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough.
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout
James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Robert Quinn Trade Could Give ‘Relentless' Kingsley Jonathan Opportunity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Ravens' Justin Tucker Throws Shade at Russell Wilson for Plane Workout
Justin Tucker throws subtle jab at Russell Wilson’s plane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Russell Wilson isn’t getting a break. Wilson and the Denver Broncos hold a disappointing 2-5 record this NFL season and the quarterback is seemingly getting roasted online left and right. Whether it’s...
Robert Quinn and Eagles Mutually Agree to Part Ways After Season
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Why Ryan Poles Changed Mind About Bears Trading Robert Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game: 3 Keys for Win and Score Prediction
3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboysscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Ruled Out for Cowboys Game
Bears injury report: Larry Borom ruled OUT for Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears offensive line will depend on yet another replacement when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Starting right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion, putting him on the shelf along with left guard Cody Whitehair and center Lucas Patrick.
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles
Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Damone Clark Speed a Threat Vs. Justin Fields, Bears
Cowboys’ Parsons clocks 20.5 mph speed ahead of Bears contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could have trouble coming their way on Sunday. When the Bears (3-4) head to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) inside AT&T Stadium, the...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in
Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach. Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.
