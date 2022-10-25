ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team

Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
CHICAGO, IL
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?

What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
CHICAGO, IL
After Robert Quinn Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next

ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout

James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game: 3 Keys for Win and Score Prediction

3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboysscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Ruled Out for Cowboys Game

Bears injury report: Larry Borom ruled OUT for Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears offensive line will depend on yet another replacement when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Starting right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion, putting him on the shelf along with left guard Cody Whitehair and center Lucas Patrick.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
CHICAGO, IL
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
DALLAS, TX
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in

Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach. Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

