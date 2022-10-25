ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in

Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach. Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy