kusi.com
City of San Diego homeowners to hold rally against ‘deceptive’ Measure B
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the election just over a week away, voters are struggling to make sense of their ballots. The ballot is filled with Measures and Props, and the wording within each is very confusing. For example, the Measure B proposal would impose a Trash Tax on...
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
eastcountymagazine.org
unincorporated San Diego County
By Robin Joy Maxson, Chair, Ramona Community Planning Group and Member, County of San Diego Social Services Advisory Board. “SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, councilmembers, and county supervisors from each of the region's 19 local governments. Supplementing these voting members are advisory representatives from Imperial County, the U.S. Department of Defense, Caltrans, San Diego Unified Port District, Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District, San Diego County Water Authority, Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association, Mexico, and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.”
Gov. Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D
Measure D's passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, which was passed in 2012 and prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
kusi.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond campaigns against far-left opponent for re-election
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is comprised of three Democrats, and two Republicans. But the upcoming election could change that. Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond is campaigning against far-left opponent Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. If Boyd-Hodgson wins, the Democrats will gain another seat on the County Board of Supervisors.
NBC San Diego
Families Demanding Answers from the City of San Diego About Potential Lead Exposure
Some San Diego families are demanding answers from the city, after learning they may have been exposed to lead dust from the police department’s gun range. That range is sandwiched in the triangle created by three main freeways, between Interstates 15 and 805, and north of Highway 94. Nearby neighborhoods include Mount Hope and Fairmount Park.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
Request denied: SANDAG board won’t hold emergency review of CEO’s job performance after scathing audits
After yet another scathing assessment of agency spending practices, a veteran board member of the San Diego Association of Governments wants an early review of CEO Hasan Ikhrata’s job performance. He’s not going to get it. Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall asked for a closed-door session two days before...
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
KPBS
Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters
Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being...
San Diego Channel
Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms. When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
thealpinesun.com
Fraud alerts for homeowners offered
Led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, the San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate released its free real estate fraud notification service. OWNER ALERT sends its subscribers that register for this service with automated e-mail notifications anytime a document is recorded with the San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/County Clerk’s office that transfers title to a property or records a lien on a registered name.
northcountydailystar.com
Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council
At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
Why Isn't America's Finest City Attracting Workers?
An honest plea to job seekers: I am a local hiring manager and would love to hear from you. What is it that you most value in an employer, and what are you looking for in your next job or career move?
NBC San Diego
Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled
The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
NBC San Diego
Three Respiratory Illnesses Circulating in San Diego, County Officials Warn
San Diego's public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possible having a severe impact on people's lives and the county's medical resources this fall and winter. The county's Health and Human Services Agency and local...
