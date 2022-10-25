Read full article on original website
Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros
Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
Five New York Yankees Free Agents Who May Not Return in 2023
Five New York Yankees free agents who may not return in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Some key members of the New York Yankees may have worn pinstripes for the final time. With the Yankees getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and...
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017-18 MLB Seasons
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
J.T. Realmuto and the 5 Biggest Moments of Phillies' Game 1 World Series Win
HOUSTON -- After the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card series three weeks ago, Rob Thomson, bottle of bubbly in hand, stood in front of his team and said, "Eleven more." It seemed almost absurd to think that the team that struggled so much in September and...
Eric Burton Flubs National Anthem Lyrics at 2022 World Series Opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia. With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” instead of “gleaming.”
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in
Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach. Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Report: White Sox Interviewed Ozzie Guillén for Manager's Job
Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on the latest episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast." "I can tell you that Ozzie...
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Bradley Beal Puts Forth Best Effort to Keep Wizards Afloat in Loss to Pacers
Bradley Beal's game high 31-points wasn't enough to defeat the Indiana Pacers.
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout
James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Report: NBA Seeks Hard Salary Cap Limit in CBA With Players Association
Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that...
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
Miami edges Virginia in fourth overtime
Jake Garcia rushed for the game-winning two-point conversion in the fourth overtime to lead Miami to a 14-12 victory against
Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable Vs. Spurs With Knee Injury Management
LaVine questionable vs. Spurs with knee management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is questionable for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night game at the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced via its injury report Thursday afternoon. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee,...
