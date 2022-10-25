ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Novi High School sheltering in place after "concerning language" found in bathroom

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at Novi High School were instructed to shelter in place after "concerning language" was found in a bathroom stall, school officials said on Wednesday."In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into Shelter In Place, which means the classrooms are locked and instruction continues," Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a statement.Mainka said students' backpacks and bags would be checked. 
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Experts in Crumbley parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'

Pontiac — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Prosecutor: Making school threats will mess up your future

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district is closed for the rest of the week due to multiple threats. The threats come after a longtime teacher at Atherton Community Schools is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female student. “Airdropping a threat to assault...
WNEM

Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Local Marine honored for act of heroism

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -A local Marine was honored Thursday by the Michigan Marines and My Michigan Health in Midland for an act of heroism that saved two men. “I was happy to be at the right place at the right time that day,” said Sergeant Raul Martinez. Sergeant Marinez...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Local health department opens vending machine supplied with NARCAN

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours. However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man helps amputees regain their mobility, find support

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scott Baranek of Saginaw lost his leg in 1994 in a motorcycle accident, which forever changed his life. His plans of becoming a teacher and coaching basketball quickly faded away. After the accident, Baranek said he went through an array of feelings and emotions, one of...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man facing nine felony charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Interview with Musician Steve Seskin

Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy