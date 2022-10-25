Read full article on original website
Novi High School sheltering in place after "concerning language" found in bathroom
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at Novi High School were instructed to shelter in place after "concerning language" was found in a bathroom stall, school officials said on Wednesday."In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into Shelter In Place, which means the classrooms are locked and instruction continues," Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a statement.Mainka said students' backpacks and bags would be checked.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
Flint area school closes for nearly a week over violent threats sent to students’ phones
In a letter sent home to families on Tuesday, the Superintendent of Atheron Community Schools said “multiple students received airdrop messages threatening school violence.” The messages were sent via AirDrop.
HometownLife.com
Threat of violence found at South Lyon High School, canceling after school activities
For the second time this month, a school shooting threat has been made in the South Lyon Community Schools district. Administrators notified families in an email shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday that a message was found written in a boys bathroom stall on the second floor of the G-Wing at South Lyon High School.
Detroit News
Experts in Crumbley parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'
Pontiac — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
WNEM
Prosecutor: Making school threats will mess up your future
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district is closed for the rest of the week due to multiple threats. The threats come after a longtime teacher at Atherton Community Schools is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female student. “Airdropping a threat to assault...
Flint area school district adding armed security, metal detectors after ‘airdrop’ threats
FLINT, MI -- Atherton Community Schools is adding armed security at its two school buildings and a metal detector at the junior/senior high school in the aftermath of “airdrop” message threats. Atherton Schools Superintendent John Ploof announced the new measures in a letter to parents on Friday, Oct....
WNEM
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
Parents demand answers at first Atherton school board meeting after teacher arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Parents are still asking for official communication from Atherton Community Schools after a veteran teacher was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. It wasn’t until many parents’ children came home...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
WNEM
Local Marine honored for act of heroism
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -A local Marine was honored Thursday by the Michigan Marines and My Michigan Health in Midland for an act of heroism that saved two men. “I was happy to be at the right place at the right time that day,” said Sergeant Raul Martinez. Sergeant Marinez...
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
WNEM
Local health department opens vending machine supplied with NARCAN
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours. However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.
WNEM
Saginaw man helps amputees regain their mobility, find support
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scott Baranek of Saginaw lost his leg in 1994 in a motorcycle accident, which forever changed his life. His plans of becoming a teacher and coaching basketball quickly faded away. After the accident, Baranek said he went through an array of feelings and emotions, one of...
WNEM
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
WNEM
Interview with Musician Steve Seskin
Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
