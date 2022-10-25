ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extra Extra: Pour 1 out for 1 Oak

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLSLZ_0imFSn3500

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the gubernatorial debate can be heard live at 7 p.m. on WNYC (or viewed on Spectrum News). Here's what else is happening:

  • The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has agreed to be overseen by a former FBI agent after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the church for allegedly covering up sexual abuse.
  • 1 Oak, the Meatpacking District nightclub that's been closed since the start of the pandemic, is now being evicted from the building because the owner owes $1.8 million in back rent.
  • Horticulturists are urging people not to bag and discard fallen leaves because they're full of nutrients that are good for the ground, and also, sending bags full of leaves to landfills is bad.
  • Speaking of autumn foliage, the Central Park Conservancy has a comprehensive map of where to peep leaves in the park.
  • Hell Gate has a comprehensive map of where to peep 12-foot skeletons in yards and storefronts around the five boroughs.
  • You have to really try to mess up to land on "Rah-SHEE Suh-NOOK," but Joe Biden pulled it off.
  • Amou Haji, an Iranian man who lived as a hermit , ate porcupine and went more than half a century without bathing, has died at the age of 94.
  • More and more, people are giving their pets human names like "Jeff."
  • Emperor penguins are now officially considered a "threatened species" by the U.S. government and are thus entitled to special protections under the Endangered Species Act.
  • The star of last night's New England Patriots football game was definitely the holographic Gillette razor .
  • And finally, penguins are precious:

Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
