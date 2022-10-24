ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Soccer Completes Regular Season Play with a Win Against Akron

Akron, Ohio – The Ohio Women's soccer team (10-6-2) defeated Akron (3-9-4) on the road this evening (Oct. 27th), officially securing a spot in the 2022 MAC Tournament. The final score at FirstEnergy Stadium was 2-0 with Eve Berish scoring both Ohio goals. The first 45 minutes of play...
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Cross Country Set to Host MAC Championships

ATHENS, Ohio -- The Ohio cross country teams are hosting the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29 at the Ohio University Golf Course. This will be a non-ticketed event that is open to the public. A live stream and live results will be available as well for those who cannot be in attendance.
ATHENS, OH

