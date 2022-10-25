Read full article on original website
Auburn Elks Public Safety Awards & Dinner to be held Nov. 17
Auburn Elks will hold its 37th annual Public Safety Awards & Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event honors public safety personnel from several Auburn-area and Placer County agencies. Here is the list of winners, as designated by each agency:. Auburn City Fire Department: Engineer Alex Lawton. Auburn Police Department:...
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
Commentary: Our first responders, our heroes
It takes a special kind of person to run toward danger instead of away from it, and I commend the Auburn Journal for recognizing these brave men and women and their incredible contribution to our communities. I’ve had the privilege of working closely with many of our first responders. Whether...
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
Foresthill Fire to purchase 'jaws of life' with grant money
The Foresthill Fire Protection District is the recipient of a $50,000 grant to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle. “This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us...
Placer Reset, an extension of the Auburn nonprofit Forgotten Soldier Program, extends a helping hand to first responders in need
Veda says he was “just walking by” the blue building on Lincoln Way several months ago when he saw the sign for the Forgotten Soldier Program. It wasn’t the first time Veda walked by. Finally one day, he approached the front door and entered. Donna Arz, Ph.D,...
Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism
COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
Man escapes collision with train in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
Driver crashes into fence after being shot at: sheriff’s office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a fence after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Marting Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They responded to the scene […]
Human remains found in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Oct. 23, detectives from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department found human remains in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, detectives received a call from a person stating that they had discovered human remains while […]
Fair Oaks home catches fire twice in two days
FAIR OAKS – A house that was the scene of a fire on Thursday was again engulfed in flames early Friday morning. The scene is along Stoneybroke Court and Barrhill Way. Metro Fire crews originally responded to the home on Thursday and put out a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to save the living space of the home that day. Crews checked the home later in the day and confirmed that the fire was extinguished, Metro Fire says. However, around 4:15 a.m. Friday, crews were called out to the home again and found the structure well-involved. The original fire on Thursday was apparently started by an electric vehicle charger. It's unclear what started Friday's fire.
Nearly $100,000 jewelry heist in Arden-Arcade caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were caught on camera stealing nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry from an Arden-Arcade boutique. The store’s owner said the women came in with one goal: steal jewelry. And investigators believe they may be behind other robberies in the area. While it was all caught on camera, the […]
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
Suspects, including Auburn woman, sentenced for 2021 Placerville Halloween attack
Two women, one from Auburn, were sentenced Oct. 7 in relation to a 2021 Halloween assault in Placerville. Vivian Hope Bertrand, 21, of Auburn and Theodora Athena Economou, 23, of Placerville were reportedly damaged property on Main Street and used a hatchet to injure a female victim near her left eye when she asked them to stop. A male victim also sustained a left thumb injury when attempting to stop the attack.
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
