ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Two convicted felons arrested for violating Collier County curfew

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwoTC_0imFQ3ec00
Left: James Darrel Markley | Right: George A. Stidham

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two convicted felons were arrested Tuesday morning for breaking the Collier County curfew.

39-year-old James Darrel Markley and 50-year-old George Stidham were both caught walking in the area of Bayshore Drive and Becca Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

When deputies asked them why they were out past curfew, the two men said they were out for a walk and heading home, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Markley lives in Chokoloskee, and Stidham lives in Fort Myers.

Both men, who are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County, were taken into custody for not having a legitimate reason for being in the area.

The pair both have extensive criminal histories that include violent crimes, theft, and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.

“Our deputies continue to be out 24/7 patrolling hard-hit areas and making arrests because we know safety and security of property is a significant concern as our community recovers,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Lehigh Acres happened Wednesday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Jaguar Boulevard off Hargrove Avenue South in Lehigh Acres. The motorcycle and car were traveling...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Naples man dies in Pine Ridge Road crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old Naples man died in a crash in Collier County Tuesday morning. The man was speeding east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol. He then lost control and drove onto the grass median, re-entered the east travel...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on Pine Ridge Road

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
theknighttimes.net

The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005

Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem

One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market

Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers land deal fetches $30 million

PSPR Forum LLC purchased a 70-acre mixed-use development at State Road 82 in Fort Myers from C-Hack LLC and Keystone Creek LLC for $30 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy