Two convicted felons arrested for violating Collier County curfew

Left: James Darrel Markley | Right: George A. Stidham

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two convicted felons were arrested Tuesday morning for breaking the Collier County curfew.

39-year-old James Darrel Markley and 50-year-old George Stidham were both caught walking in the area of Bayshore Drive and Becca Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

When deputies asked them why they were out past curfew, the two men said they were out for a walk and heading home, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Markley lives in Chokoloskee, and Stidham lives in Fort Myers.

Both men, who are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County, were taken into custody for not having a legitimate reason for being in the area.

The pair both have extensive criminal histories that include violent crimes, theft, and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.

“Our deputies continue to be out 24/7 patrolling hard-hit areas and making arrests because we know safety and security of property is a significant concern as our community recovers,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.