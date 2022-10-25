ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hasbro 1027 Livestream Event Recap – Marvel, Star Wars, D&D, Magic & More

Hasbro’s 1027 event just wrapped, and they rapid fire covered multiple brands in under two hours including G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Dungeons and Dragons, Starting Lineup, Avalon Hill, MTG, Marvel, Power Rangers, Star Wars, Transformers and Selfie Series. Marvel and Star Wars had some good reveals, Power Rangers had some as well, and Transformers got a new Haslab. Read on to check out caps from the event, we’ll update with notes as soon as we can.
Masters of the Universe – Teela Variant Maquette by Tweeterhead

Available now from Sideshow Collectibles for a next Masters of the Universe statue by Tweeterhead. The Teela 1/5 Scale Variant Maquette is a new version of the previously released Teela Statue. This new release features a paint deco inspired by Teela’s appearance in the original Masters of the Universe mini comics. It stands at 18.5″ tall, and is cast in polyresin. Teela stands on a Castle Grayskull themed display base, a sword in one hand, and a shield in the other.
Hasbro 1027 2022 Reveals – Official Pics, Info and Pre-Orders Live

Hasbro’s 1027 Event ended just a bit ago, and now pre-orders for some of the goodies shown off are live across the web. Star Wars, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, Transformers and more all get some action tonight. Some are exclusive to Pulse, one is a Haslab, and some are available across the web including our sponsors below. Read on to check out a list of everything available. We’ll update with official pics and product copy as it becomes available.

