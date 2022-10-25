Read full article on original website
Molecule Launches Energy Risk Management Software for Growing Renewables Sector
Molecule announces the launch of its latest product, Hive, to handle data related to renewables commodities and products. Hive delivers a set of customized reports and models that risk managers need to handle the nuanced lifecycle of renewables trades. Hive lets risk managers and leaders of renewables trading desks avoid...
Versa Networks Raises USD 120 Million in Pre-IPO Funding Round
Versa Networks, a provider of secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, declared that it had raised USD 120 million in a pre-IPO funding round. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to almost USD 320 million, was led by BlackRock with Silicon Valley Bank also participating. The investment...
OneLayer Launches 5G Security Lab for Network Security Companies to Research Threats to Private Cellular Networks
OneLayer, a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced today the launch of one of the world’s first 5G private network security labs. The lab, which will be open to the public for research purposes, acts as a digital twin to simulate specific threat scenarios posed to an enterprise network. The data collected during these simulations will help companies find the best security solutions for each organization and its needs.
Researchers Expose Over 80 ShadowPad Malware C2 Servers
As many as 85 command-and-control (C2) servers have been discovered supported by the ShadowPad malware since September 2021, with infrastructure detected recently. The Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) at VMware examined three ShadowPad variants that used the TCP, UDP, and HTTP(S) protocols for C2 communications. Since 2015, several Chinese state-sponsored actors have privately shared the modular malware platform known as ShadowPad, which is regarded as PlugX’s successor. The business added that it had located malware samples called Spyder and ReverseWindow communicating with ShadowPad C2 IP addresses. Both of these samples are used maliciously by APT41 (also known as Winnti) and LuoYu.
AutoIdentQES Achieves Certification to Issue Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) Certificates Based on Artificial Intelligence Identification
IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces the extension of the conformity of AutoIdent combined with Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) with its Trust Service Provider Namirial. The conformity extension was approved by the Italian Digital Agency (Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale, AGID) and is valid for the European Union.
Windows Event Log Vulnerabilities Could Be Used to Disable Security Products
Remote attackers could exploit two Event Log vulnerabilities in Windows to crash the Event Log application and cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition, Varonis warns. Due to the close integration of the browser with the operating system, Event Log is an Internet Explorer-specific application that is present in every version of Windows. Even after Microsoft stops supporting Internet Explorer in June 2022, two security flaws persist in all Windows versions up to Windows 10 due to the particular set of permissions that Event Log has.
Customer Data Security
Brands are worried about customer data security in the wake of high-profile data breaches. Before trusting companies with their personal information, customers need to know whether the businesses have the wherewithal to meet stringent data security compliances. It is very important for businesses to have documented procedures for customer data...
Verimatrix Recieves 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security
Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its App Shield Pro was named Application Security Solution of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
Renaming a GitHub account may have contributed to supply chain attacks
According to Checkmarx, hackers may have created malicious repositories using the accounts’ new names and launched software supply chain attacks by taking advantage of the renaming of well-known GitHub accounts. The repo-jacking technique entails diverting traffic from a renamed repository to an attacker-controlled malicious repository by circumventing GitHub’s redirection...
