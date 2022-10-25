Read full article on original website
Blackberry Introduces Cyber Threat Intelligence Service to Bolster Corporate Security
At the BlackBerry Security Summit today, BlackBerry Limited announced the launch of its own cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solution, designed to help enterprises detect and respond to cyberattacks. The solution provides threat intelligence detailing the latest cyberattacks, threat actors and malicious campaigns, so they can make more informed decisions on...
Customer Data Security
Brands are worried about customer data security in the wake of high-profile data breaches. Before trusting companies with their personal information, customers need to know whether the businesses have the wherewithal to meet stringent data security compliances. It is very important for businesses to have documented procedures for customer data...
Researchers Expose Over 80 ShadowPad Malware C2 Servers
As many as 85 command-and-control (C2) servers have been discovered supported by the ShadowPad malware since September 2021, with infrastructure detected recently. The Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) at VMware examined three ShadowPad variants that used the TCP, UDP, and HTTP(S) protocols for C2 communications. Since 2015, several Chinese state-sponsored actors have privately shared the modular malware platform known as ShadowPad, which is regarded as PlugX’s successor. The business added that it had located malware samples called Spyder and ReverseWindow communicating with ShadowPad C2 IP addresses. Both of these samples are used maliciously by APT41 (also known as Winnti) and LuoYu.
RealVNC buys RPort remote management software
RealVNC , the most secure remote access solution on the market, has acquired RPort, a remote management software that instantly increases the efficiency of IT teams and service providers managed (MSP). The acquisition will allow RealVNC to move beyond graphical screen sharing and into remote management. RPort gives users the...
VMware SASE and SD-WAN Offers Organizations Take a Holistic Approach to Networking and Security
The last two years accelerated Information Technology (IT) trends that were already underway: rapid increase in the adoption of cloud, multi-cloud, and internet of things (IoT); a smarter edge for use cases such as modern retail, healthcare, and manufacturing; and a distributed workforce, where employees can be anywhere. Software-defined (SD) WAN technology eliminates the traditional WAN connectivity challenges associated with distributed enterprise applications and IoT devices that held back this acceleration.
AutoIdentQES Achieves Certification to Issue Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) Certificates Based on Artificial Intelligence Identification
IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces the extension of the conformity of AutoIdent combined with Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) with its Trust Service Provider Namirial. The conformity extension was approved by the Italian Digital Agency (Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale, AGID) and is valid for the European Union.
Neustar Security Services appoints Alice Palmer chief marketing officer
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, announced that Alice Palmer has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Palmer will draw on more than twenty years of experience to lead the company’s global marketing strategy and marketing team, and to drive growth through accelerated demand generation, product and partner marketing and brand building.
Chemical Sector Added to ICS Cybersecurity Initiative by White House
The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity Initiative has been expanded to include the chemical industry, according to a White House announcement. After the disruptive attack on Colonial Pipeline, the ICS Cybersecurity Initiative was first announced in July 2021. Its objective is to enhance critical infrastructure security by promoting and facilitating the deployment of threat detection technologies and systems. The fourth sector added to the initiative is chemical. Chemical companies can review the best practices and insights from these other industries to develop a cybersecurity action plan for the upcoming one hundred days.
Molecule Launches Energy Risk Management Software for Growing Renewables Sector
Molecule announces the launch of its latest product, Hive, to handle data related to renewables commodities and products. Hive delivers a set of customized reports and models that risk managers need to handle the nuanced lifecycle of renewables trades. Hive lets risk managers and leaders of renewables trading desks avoid...
Ascent teams up with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management
Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a leading holistic enterprise risk management platform, to transform work for risk and compliance teams through the power of automation. Through this partnership, Halo Ai users can leverage Ascent’s enriched regulatory data to surface obligations...
Renaming a GitHub account may have contributed to supply chain attacks
According to Checkmarx, hackers may have created malicious repositories using the accounts’ new names and launched software supply chain attacks by taking advantage of the renaming of well-known GitHub accounts. The repo-jacking technique entails diverting traffic from a renamed repository to an attacker-controlled malicious repository by circumventing GitHub’s redirection...
Windows Event Log Vulnerabilities Could Be Used to Disable Security Products
Remote attackers could exploit two Event Log vulnerabilities in Windows to crash the Event Log application and cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition, Varonis warns. Due to the close integration of the browser with the operating system, Event Log is an Internet Explorer-specific application that is present in every version of Windows. Even after Microsoft stops supporting Internet Explorer in June 2022, two security flaws persist in all Windows versions up to Windows 10 due to the particular set of permissions that Event Log has.
Verimatrix Recieves 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security
Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its App Shield Pro was named Application Security Solution of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
