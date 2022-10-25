ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

thecentersquare.com

Report: Indiana students not proficient in math, reading

(The Center Square) — Indiana’s fourth- and eighth-grade students continued a years long decline in math and reading scores according to The Nation’s Report Card, averaging scores that were below proficiency but slightly ahead national average. The report is a product of the National Assessment of Educational...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation

(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
ALASKA STATE
WDTN

Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Graham Local Schools mourn death of 7th grade student

SAINT PARIS — Graham Local Schools are mourning the loss of one of their middle school students. Seventh-grader Ryley Savage died this week from injuries sustained in an incident on Tuesday, Superintendent Chad Lensman announced Thursday. “This is a terrible tragedy for the Savage family members, our students, staff...
SAINT PARIS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Flag Wave event will feature the famous Trump car

An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display. The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to […]
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio

The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN

