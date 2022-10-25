Read full article on original website
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Coppell ISD board member resigns; candidate application opens
Tracy Fisher resigned from the Coppell ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) Coppell ISD board member Tracy Fisher resigned from the district’s board of trustees during its Oct. 17 meeting. Fisher’s resignation, which went into effect Oct. 23, comes as she runs for the State Board of Education...
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
McKinney ISD board adopts 2023-24 calendar
McKinney ISD staff presented the 2023-23 calendar during its Oct. 25 meeting. (Community Impact staff) McKinney ISD’s 2023-24 school year will begin Aug. 9, 2023, and end May 23, 2024. The school board approved the proposed calendar Oct. 24. MISD Chief Communications Officer Cody Cunningham said the upcoming school...
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
Flow Therapy to offer health care-related services in Lake Highlands
Flow Therapy will be located on the 10th floor of the Bank of America building on Greenville Avenue. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Flow Therapy is expected to open this fall, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to open in November.
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
H-E-B announces plans for store in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B announced Oct. 26 that it plans to open a new story in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. Its Frisco store, pictured here, opened in September. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B announced plans Oct. 26 to construct a grocery store in the Alliance area of Fort...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County judge
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for Collin County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include incumbent Chris Hill and residential project developer Joshua Murray. Candidates were asked to limit...
Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville
Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
Coltala Holdings announces investment in Frisco-based consulting company
Pond, Robinson and Associates, L.P. is headquartered at 2591 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A national engineering and construction consulting company headquartered in Frisco has new investors. On Oct. 24, Fort Worth-based holding company Coltala Holdings announced a majority investment in Pond, Robinson and Associates, L.P.,...
Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
Richardson ISD teachers praise district support, cite discipline, compensation as potential areas of improvement in survey
Following a survey of over 2,400 Richardson ISD teachers, district officials said areas identified as places to improve include discipline, compensation and special education supports. (Courtesy Richardson ISD) In Richardson ISD, 51% of teachers rated their schools as excellent heading into the current academic year, according to a “Beginning of...
Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location
Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
Coppell City Council denies Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s rate change request
Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces appointment of interim superintendent
Brad Schnautz will begin his position as interim superintendent position Jan. 1. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Brad Schnautz was chosen as interim superintendent of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The board of trustees unanimously approved Schnautz for the position at its Oct. 24 meeting. He has served as the district’s deputy superintendent since July...
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe expected to open in Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. (Courtesy Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. The bakery will be at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries, and it also serves brunch. It also has a location in Carrollton. 214-731-6403. www.ecclesiabnc.com.
fortworthreport.org
North Texas students from 58 campuses, 21 districts gather for first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference
On Thursday, October 20, more than 1,000 Hope Squad members across North Texas attended the first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference to learn how to break the stigma of mental health and provide help and hope to their fellow students and communities. Collaborating for this important event was The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation in Fort Worth, Grant Halliburton Foundation and The Grace Loncar Foundation, all local nonprofits founded in memory of a loved one lost to suicide.
