WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flow Therapy to offer health care-related services in Lake Highlands

Flow Therapy will be located on the 10th floor of the Bank of America building on Greenville Avenue. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Flow Therapy is expected to open this fall, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to open in November.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville

Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green

Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coltala Holdings announces investment in Frisco-based consulting company

Pond, Robinson and Associates, L.P. is headquartered at 2591 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A national engineering and construction consulting company headquartered in Frisco has new investors. On Oct. 24, Fort Worth-based holding company Coltala Holdings announced a majority investment in Pond, Robinson and Associates, L.P.,...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location

Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD teachers praise district support, cite discipline, compensation as potential areas of improvement in survey

Following a survey of over 2,400 Richardson ISD teachers, district officials said areas identified as places to improve include discipline, compensation and special education supports. (Courtesy Richardson ISD) In Richardson ISD, 51% of teachers rated their schools as excellent heading into the current academic year, according to a “Beginning of...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location

Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coppell City Council denies Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s rate change request

Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in...
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe expected to open in Coppell

Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. (Courtesy Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. The bakery will be at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries, and it also serves brunch. It also has a location in Carrollton. 214-731-6403. www.ecclesiabnc.com.
COPPELL, TX
fortworthreport.org

North Texas students from 58 campuses, 21 districts gather for first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference

On Thursday, October 20, more than 1,000 Hope Squad members across North Texas attended the first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference to learn how to break the stigma of mental health and provide help and hope to their fellow students and communities. Collaborating for this important event was The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation in Fort Worth, Grant Halliburton Foundation and The Grace Loncar Foundation, all local nonprofits founded in memory of a loved one lost to suicide.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
