Charles J. Doane: The Boy Who Fell to Shore, Part 2

U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Canada said no to spending billions to host the 2030 Winter Games. Here’s what makes Utah’s Olympic bid different
Vancouver is out of the running for the 2030 Winter Games after Canadian officials say no to spending billions in tax dollars to host. That leaves Sapporo and Salt Lake City in the race, and Utah bidders say no tax dollars will be needed.
Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72
MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae that caused floods and landslides in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.
Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits - White House
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit on Nov. 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade", the White House said on Friday.
