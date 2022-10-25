Read full article on original website
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
Elon Musk Rocket Launch Lights Up El Paso Sky
No, it wasn’t a comet or a meteorite, and no there is no alien invasion to report. A mysterious glowing object moving across the El Paso sky Thursday evening (10/27/22) caused a flood of inquiries on local media Facebook pages, with many wondering if they had just seen an alien spacecraft.
El Paso Circle K’s Now Have Self-checkout, WTF
As somebody who visits circle k pretty often, I've never thought of convenience stores as convenient. It looks like circle k is getting with the times and have installed its first set of self-checkout machines in El Paso. This is the kind of thing that will drive older El Pasoans...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
KVIA
Car catches fire in West El Paso early Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas-A truck goes up in flames early Friday morning. It happened in west El Paso near I-10 and Trade Center. Video captured by TXDOT cameras shows as first responders battled the flames until they were put out minutes later. Fire officials said there were no injuries reported. First...
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
New multipurpose performance center planned for construction in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A new multipurpose performance center is planned for construction right across the street from the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. ABC-7 confirmed a private group known as the Visneti Group, a New Mexico-based LLC, is behind the project that will cost close to $100 million. Mike Megret, a concert promoter The post New multipurpose performance center planned for construction in Sunland Park appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
dayton247now.com
Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
Five El Paso “Fall” Things That Are Way Scarier Than Halloween
As Halloween draws closer, here are a few more scary things going on around El Paso, courtesy of Mother Nature and those "other" holidays. Five Finger Death Punch homecoming concert in December. Listen weekdays at 10:15am, 2:15am and 5:15pm for code words you can enter via the KLAQ mobile app for a chance to win.
El Pasoans Invited To Chicho’s Second Anime Fest Inside Bassett Place Mall
Anime lovers have the chance at enjoying yet another Anime Fest at Bassett Place mall all thanks to the local shopping & retail store Chicho’s. This past May, Chicho’s hosted their first-ever Anime Fest inside Bassett Place Mall. Dozens of Anime lovers showed up and made the first-ever Anime Fest a huge success.
Last Weekend for Corn Stalks and Photo Ops at Two El Paso-Area Corn Mazes
It’s a wrap on fall fun after this weekend at two of the three El Paso-area corn mazes. El Paso’s Corn Maze and Mesilla Valley Maze are shutting down the corn stalks and seasonal photo ops after this Sunday, so if you’ve been meaning to get lost but haven't gotten around to doing it, you are running out of time and options.
Viral YouTube Star Brings Mr. Beast Burger Shop Back To East El Paso
Alright, so one thing my son is very good at is making sure I am kept up on the latest YouTube stars that he is obsessed with. One in particular is a name I have heard before, Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson who is considered YouTube royalty because of his over 215 million followers across social media.
One El Paso Trail Takes You To The Sight of a Plane Crash
If you're the kind of person that loves to hike, El Paso has a lot of different trails you can take; some easy & some difficult. But there's one in particular that's... certainly unique that the others in El Paso. (But you already know that if you clicked on this...
KVIA
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
lascrucesbulletin.com
A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe
Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
