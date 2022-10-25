ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Tanger Outlets Foley to Host Trick-or-Treat Event on Oct. 31

Atlanta News
 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets Foley will host trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Participating retailers— including Vera Bradley, Sand Dollar Lifestyles and Zales— will be giving out candy throughout the center. Retailers taking part in trick-or-treating will be marked with a red balloon. In the Family Fun Park, attendees can celebrate the spooky season with games, music and more. Attendees will also be able to capture festive memories in the photo booth and take home free balloon art.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Foley Trick-or-Treat Event
Festivities include trick-or-treating, balloon art, a photo booth, music and games!

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Foley
Family Fun Park
2601 S McKenzie St
Foley, AL 36535

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit tangeroutlets.com/foley – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Atlanta News

