Why Shreveport Residents Will Do a Good Deed on Saturday?
You probably never met Shreveport's own Maggie Lee Henson. I never did. But I really feel like I know her. She has changed my life and changed the lives of thousands of other people through the tragedy of her death. Maggie Lee died when she was just 12-years-old. She died...
Hilarious Halloween Display Has People Laughing in Bossier
There Have Been Hilarious Halloween Displays on TikTok. Some of my favorites have me in stitches begging my friend to please put the effort into their Halloween lawn decor. I love seeing what people are doing with those huge 12-foot skeletons that keep selling out at Home Depot. Check Out...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
Krista Sasaki Gets This Week’s Caught in the Act Award
It's one thing to take the road seldom taken and put the need of others above your own. But, it's a completely different animal to be there for someone during their darkest hours. Krista Sasaki doesn't just do it occasionally, she does it every day! As a nurse working with...
How Old is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Shreveport?
One of the traditions at our house for Halloween every year is for Santa Claus to sit out in the front yard and hand out candy canes to the trick or treaters. We have Christmas carols playing on the porch and for the most part, everyone loves it. Some people take family pictures with Santa and tell us that this "will be their Christmas cards this year!"
New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana
Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
This Haunted Maze Is a New Shreveport Favorite
Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things and right now everyone seems to be going to Dixie Maze Farms. For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all...
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot
Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter
A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
The Top 10 Things Annoying People Say in Shreveport-Bossier
Thanks to Reddit, I found out that I'm annoying today. Yep, and I speak for a living on the radio. This is probably a sign that I should update my vernacular. If you're wondering what their top ten phrases annoying people say are as compiled by Fox News complete with a therapist weighing in, here they are:
Recognize This Guy? Bossier Sheriff Says He’s Wanted For Theft
I have often marveled at the sheer stupidity of some criminals. Are modern day bad guys not aware that there are cameras everywhere? The thought must have eluded most of them, especially today's winner, as crime at retail stores continues. Another sign of the lack of gray matter for some...
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Everything You Need to Know About Early Voting in Shreveport
Early voting begins on Tuesday, October 25 across Louisiana and runs through November 1. You can click here to get more information about voting in Louisiana. The Secretary of State's Office says you do not need a reason to vote early. But you do have to show up in person at one of the early voting sites in your parish. You should bring an ID with you to the polls.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
What’s a Russian Manicure and Can I Get One in Shreveport?
Russian manicures are all the rage on TikTok, but they're somewhat controversial. The manicure technique came out of Russia and spread quickly to Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jasmine Tookes swear by the technique, but what is it?. A Russian manicure is essentially a...
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Shreveport’s Pumpkin Shine Celebrates 30 Years With Record Crowd
Amidst a cornucopia of bad news lately, there are still good things going on in Shreveport. Last night, Southfield School and SPAR hosted the 30th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park to record crowds. I've written before about things that add 'quality of life' to a community,...
