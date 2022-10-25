Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sonoma.edu
COVID-19 On-campus Testing Center update
Beginning Tuesday, November 1, Sonoma State will suspend operations of the COVID-19 On-campus Testing Center in the Recreation Center. Students experiencing symptoms can be tested on campus at the Student Health Center and employees can be tested locally at their primary care physician’s office or through county public health local testing sites.
sonoma.edu
Staying Safe During Halloween
As part of our continued effort to enhance safety, we want to share this information to help you make informed decisions regarding participation in Halloween festivities on our campus and in our surrounding communities. CONCERNS ASSOCIATED WITH HALLOWEEN. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there have been increased seizures of...
Comments / 0