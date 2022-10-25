ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

COVID-19 On-campus Testing Center update

Beginning Tuesday, November 1, Sonoma State will suspend operations of the COVID-19 On-campus Testing Center in the Recreation Center. Students experiencing symptoms can be tested on campus at the Student Health Center and employees can be tested locally at their primary care physician’s office or through county public health local testing sites.
Staying Safe During Halloween

As part of our continued effort to enhance safety, we want to share this information to help you make informed decisions regarding participation in Halloween festivities on our campus and in our surrounding communities. CONCERNS ASSOCIATED WITH HALLOWEEN. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there have been increased seizures of...
