Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
What Is The Scariest Place In NYC?
With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get in the spooky spirit than figuring out the scariest place in all of NYC. In our search for the spookiest spot, we made sure to consult our trusty followers to see what they thought. Let’s just say, they never disappoint. 1. Women’s shoe department at Macy’s on a Saturday afternoon 2. Rockefeller Center at Christmas
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NBC New York
These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in New York City—and the Average Rent Among Them Is $3,377
A new report from StreetEasy is highlighting the most coveted neighborhoods in New York City. The real estate marketplace used search data to determine which places in three boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens — are the most popular so far this year. Notably, the Bronx and Staten...
Flashbak
Cars of New York City: Snapshots from the 1970s and early 1980s
The baby blue, heavily customized 1973 Cadillac Eldorado parked in Harlem, New York in March 1975 – the one you can see in the above photo – kicks of our look at cars in the Big Apple. “Diamonds in the back, sunroof top, diggin’ the scene with a...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
Iconic NYC Nightclub 1Oak Officially Evicted From Meatpacking District Venue
What was once a celebrity hotspot and exclusive nightclub is now nothing but a distant memory, as NYC’s 1Oak location has officially been evicted. The club closed down earlier in the pandemic, however, Co-owner Richie Akiva promised its return “in full force,” initially reported Page Six in January of 2021. A city martial recently ensured that promise will not be fulfilled after evicting the club from its location on Thursday, October 20th. The club was once frequented by a slew of celebrities during its run from 2007 to 2020. Rihanna held a Met Gala after party there in 2017 and it’s even mentioned in Jay Z’s “Beach Is Better” lyric, “Started out at The Darby, ended up at 1Oak.” According to the New York Post, the eviction came as a surprise to Akiva. A representative told the New York Post that “[they] were completely unaware.”
9 Best Places For Electric Scooter Rentals In NYC This Fall
If you’re looking for a fun way to get around town, you should consider renting an electric scooter! There are many so many places in NYC where you can rent an electric scooter for the day or a fixed period of time. Scooters are fun, speedy, and less dangerous than motorcycles or regular bicycles. They allow you to get from point A to point B in no time, all while taking in the beautiful sights of the Big Apple! To help you with your search, here are the best shops offering scooter rentals in NYC! Levy Electric Scooters is a...
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut
The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
EWR No Longer Deemed An NYC Airport
As of October 3, 2022, Newark Liberty International Airport has lost its NYC status. The news broke from a memo orbiting the Twitterverse in early September from Lufthansa Group. Apparently the International Air Transport Association (IATA) decided to make certain city code changes to some “Multi-Airport Cities,” cities with multiple airports or other modes of transportation, in order to properly reflect fare pricing. Destinations such as Izmir (IZM-ADB), Basel (EAP-BSL), Mpumalanga, Kruger National Park (NLP-MQP), Monrovia (MLW-ROB) and Newark (NYC-EWR) are affected by the new standard. NYC will not include EWRCC @WandrMe @AirlineFlyer @crankyflier pic.twitter.com/phhehWQpKJ — CH (@tdh18ny) September 7, 2022
Jewish Delis & Why They’re So Vital To American Food Culture
That’s why NYC is the perfect next stop for traveling exhibit, “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli. Organized by Skirball Cultural Center, the exhibit explores the rise of Jewish delicatessens in America. It was previously shown in Los Angeles, and from November 11th, 2022 to April 2, 2023, it will be located on the first floor of the Robert H. and Claris Smith South Gallery at the New-York Historical Society. Visitors will follow stories of Jewish immigrants (mainly from Central and Eastern Europe) on their journey of adapting to American customs and culture in relation to food. “The...
Queens’ Historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse Will Undergo A $50 Million Restoration Beginning This Fall
The Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse, a historic Art Deco gem, will soon receive a well-deserved makeover after nearly half a century. Under the terms of a recently signed 60-year lease from the National Park Service (NPS), work on the 1932 bathhouse will begin this fall with an expected phased opening beginning in 2023. The $50 million project will completely revitalize the bathhouse bringing it back to its original glory. Many of the building’s original features will be brought back, including two restaurants, a cafeteria, and concession stands. Add-ons will include a rooftop restaurant, ground floor eateries, a casual beachfront bar, and retailers stocking beach supplies like sunblock and towels. Spaces on the second floor will be converted into 28 hotel rooms, a catering hall, and event spaces, while the outside courtyard will feature a brand new pool as well as lounge areas. Jacob Riis Park stood as a popular summertime destination for New Yorkers for decades, but the bathhouse stood vacant after sustaining extensive damage from Hurricane Sandy. Post-Sandy rehabilitation will make the historic property more resilient to future storms and expected sea-level rise.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Millions of oysters poured into Hudson River
NEW YORK -- Oysters are helping to make the Hudson River healthy and New York City safer.More than 30 million juvenile oysters were poured into the water.The oysters help filter out pollution and build up the over-500 miles of coastline."Oysters, when they grow together, they actually reef and cluster together," said Tina Walsh, assistant vice president of education and outreach for Hudson River Park. "It also decreases wave energy, so during large storm events, it's decreasing the impacts that that has on our shorelines."Hudson River Park officials say some 85 species of fish make their home in our local waterways.
therealdeal.com
When pols ignore past, city pays price
As Santayana famously said, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. More than a few New York City leaders fall into this group. Who can forget when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Mike Gianaris and others beat back Amazon’s HQ2 project in Long Island City, fearing its well-paid workers would outbid New Yorkers for housing? But the opponents did apparently forget — or never experienced — the era when the city was desperate just to keep good jobs, let alone attract them.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
