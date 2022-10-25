What was once a celebrity hotspot and exclusive nightclub is now nothing but a distant memory, as NYC’s 1Oak location has officially been evicted. The club closed down earlier in the pandemic, however, Co-owner Richie Akiva promised its return “in full force,” initially reported Page Six in January of 2021. A city martial recently ensured that promise will not be fulfilled after evicting the club from its location on Thursday, October 20th. The club was once frequented by a slew of celebrities during its run from 2007 to 2020. Rihanna held a Met Gala after party there in 2017 and it’s even mentioned in Jay Z’s “Beach Is Better” lyric, “Started out at The Darby, ended up at 1Oak.” According to the New York Post, the eviction came as a surprise to Akiva. A representative told the New York Post that “[they] were completely unaware.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO