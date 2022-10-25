ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire: Forbes Knocks Him Off List After Adidas Cuts Ties

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Munwx_0imF7g9Y00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

“I can say antisemitic sh-t, and Adidas cannot drop me,” said Kanye “Ye” West during his infamous Drink Champs podcast. In a textbook definition of “FAFO,” Adidas did drop Ye following his antisemitic comments. Thus ended a nine-year relationship between Ye, 45, and Adidas, and subsequently, it ended West’s status as a billionaire. Following the news of Adidas joining a growing list of brands kicking Kanye to the curb, Forbes reported that “the superstar rapper no longer has a place on the Forbes billionaires’ list now that his lucrative deal with Adidas is over.”

Ye’s partnership with Adidas on his super expensive line of Yeezy sneakers accounted “for $1.5 billion of his net worth,” according to Forbes. “The $1.5 billion value of the Adidas deal was calculated off of a multiple of annual earnings. Based on interviews with industry experts, Forbes had viewed the royalties Ye received from Adidas to be similar to royalties from music catalogs or film residuals.” Without Adidas, Ye’s worth is an estimated $400 million – nothing to discount, but not enough to secure that billionaire status.

The remainder of West’s fortune comes from “real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, SKIMS,” though Forbes reports that Ye hasn’t been involved in SKIMS since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNMDz_0imF7g9Y00
Two exes: Ye and Adidas. (SplashNews)

Adidas becomes the latest brand to sever ties with Ye following his antisemitic comments. In September, Gap terminated its partnership with Ye over a public feud, but following Adidas’ decision, the chain sent out a statement condemning West’s remarks. “In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership, Out former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from our stores, and we have shut down yeezygap.com. Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”

Earlier in October, JP Morgan reportedly decided it wouldn’t work with West anymore. Balenciaga also called off its working relationship with Ye just weeks after he walked down the runway as part of their Paris Fashion Week show. Vogue announced that it has “no intention” of ever working with Ye again. MRC announced it was canning a completed documentary about Ye, and his talent agency, CAA, dropped him. Camille Vasquez the lawyer who worked with Johnny Depp on his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard — also reportedly dropped Ye after West reportedly hired her firm to represent his business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ezTm_0imF7g9Y00
Not pictured: a billionaire (Shutterstock)

Piers Morgan would ask Ye if he was “sorry” about tweeting about going “death con 3” on the Jewish community or any of the other comments he said. “No. Absolutely not,” he responded. However, later in the interview, Ye did say, “You know, I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the defcon, the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I use my platform where you say, ‘hurt people hurt people,’ and I was hurt.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
HollywoodLife

How Kim Kardashian Discussed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks With Their Kids (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian is keeping her personal feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent string of hate-filled and anti-Semitic remarks away from the four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although their eldest daughter North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim, 43, “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation. “As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the source told us.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Leaves LA Bagel Shop As Patrons Whisper That He Should ‘Go Home’, Eyewitness Says (Exclusive)

Kanye West did not have a good week — and justifiably so. On the same day that the 45-year-old fallen rapper and fashion designer was turned away from Sketchers for “unauthorized filming,” he also got the same sort of reaction from patrons at an LA bagel shop. An eyewitness, who asked to not be named, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that customers at the bagel shop, which is popular among Jewish residents due to its close proximity to a synagogue, were “not at all welcoming” of Kanye during his Oct. 26 visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Seemingly Boycotts Adidas By Rocking Vans In Concert Before Brand Drops Kanye West

Harry Styles made a major statement when he wore red Vans sneakers to his concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Normally, Harry rocks Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes during most of his live show on this tour, but his decision to switch things up sent a big message to the brand. The fashion choice came before Adidas chose to cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s antisemitic comments on social media. Kanye had previously insisted that Adidas would “never” drop him, despite his antisemitic statements, but the brand proved him wrong with its Oct. 25 decision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Condemns Kanye’s Antisemitism Despite Wearing Yeezys: It Has ‘No Place In Our Society’

Caitlyn Jenner attempted to clear up any misunderstanding when she was seen rocking a pair of Yeezy sneakers amid her former son-in-law Kanye West’s fallout with Adidas. The athletic brand, which produces Kanye’s Yeezys, cut ties with the rapper on Oct. 25 over his recent antisemitic remarks, and a day later, Cailtlyn slipped on a pair of the famous footwear for a coffee run in Malibu, per photos obtained by the DailyMail.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Jokes About ‘Cutting Ties’ With Himself After Being Dropped From Adidas & More

“Had to cut ties, bro,” Kanye “Ye” West posted to Instagram on Oct. 27 while sharing a screenshot from a parody news account. “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” read the headline, along with “Yeezy claims they have also ended business relations with Kanye.” West, 45, apparently wasn’t upset that his business empire was crumbling following his repeated antisemitic comments. Days before Ye “cut ties” with himself, Forbes reported that Ye lost his billionaire status after Adidas announced that it would no longer work with Ye and his Yeezy sneakers and that they were pulling his products from the shelves.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
252K+
Followers
23K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy