Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Nevada Day Celebration in Carson City
Carson City is celebrating Nevada's birthday all weekend long. The Nevada Day Parade is Saturday, and it always draws a big crowd. "It's electric; it's the happiest day of the year in Carson City," said Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City. "It's like celebrating a birthday, but everybody is a Nevadan and everybody is celebrating. You can imaging 14,000 to 16,000 people celebrating their birthday at the same time - that's what it feels like, and that's what it is. Nevada Day is really special for that reason, it's just a really fun day here in Carson City."
2news.com
2022 Nevada Day Parade
On October 31, 1864, the Silver State was founded. Carson City is celebrating Nevada's birthday all weekend long.
2news.com
Carson City Music Students Constitute 40% of the NZNMEA Honor Choir, Band
The Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association (NZNMEA) held its annual Honor Choir and Honor Band auditions last month. More than 300 music students auditioned for the 4 groups made up of students from neighboring regions and school districts including Douglas, Dayton, Churchill and Yerington. Of the more than 300...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: The Center for Adaptive Riding
This week's Someones 2 Know tell us their goal is to enrich lives through the power of the horse. The Center for Adaptive Riding utilizes equine-assisted learning to help children and adults with physical and personal development. The Reno non-profit has been offering its services for the past 15 years....
2news.com
Community invited to participate in engagement session as part of Virginia Street Study
The City of Reno invites the public to participate in a public engagement session with Gehl, an urban design and research consultant, as part of the next phase of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study. During the public engagement session, Gehl will summarize the data collected through the more than 2,700...
2news.com
Cal Ranch celebrates new location in Reno with ribbon cutting ceremony
C-A-L Ranch Stores, a farm, ranch, and home store celebrated the Grand Opening of their new store in Reno Thursday with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The C-A-L Ranch Ribbon Cutting event coincides with the Grand Opening event starting on Thursday, October 27 through Saturday, October 29. Grand prizes were given...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe bears seeking food for winter
Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
2news.com
WCSD Celebrates 'Topping Out' Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
Community members were invited to sign their names on the final beam to complete the JWood Raw Elementary School building on Thursday. The Washoe County School District says they're grateful and excited for the new school that will help alleviate overcrowding in the fast growing population of south Reno. They...
2news.com
Reno Works program helps eight more people transition out of homelessness
The City of Reno and Volunteers of America (VOA) Northern California and Northern Nevada held a graduation ceremony and celebration for eight members of the current class of the Reno Works program on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Reno City Hall. The latest Reno Works session began on August 1,...
2news.com
City of Reno Designates Second Pedestrian Safety Zone
With Halloween, Nevada Day and a time change coming up, it's all the more important for drivers to keep a look out for people walking across streets. The City of Reno just installed a new pedestrian safety zone downtown. Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and...
2news.com
Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Reno
An investigation is underway after a home was heavily damaged in a late morning fire in southwest Reno. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heatheridge Lane. Thick black smoke could be seen across much of south Reno. Fire crews tell us no one was home...
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
2news.com
New Pedestrian Safety Zone in Reno
Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and Ridge Street. Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and Ridge Street.
2news.com
Reno Apartment Fire Caused by Plumbing Work, Fire Crews Say
Investigators say plumbing work caused an apartment fire to break out near downtown Reno Thursday morning. The fire started just before 9:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Kuenzli Street near Mill Street. fire crews say open flame hot work was being done in the bathroom. Firefighters contained the fire...
2news.com
Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms
You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
2news.com
Miguel Martinez Appointed to Reno City Ward 3
Martinez was among three other finalists. He's lived in Reno for 30 years. The Reno City Council appointed their newest member to Ward 3 on Wednesday.
2news.com
Nevada wraps Mountain West Championships; Men and Women finish 7th overall
Nevada men’s and women’s cross country finished seventh overall at the Mountain West Championships at the Jacoby Golf Course. The women finished above the UNLV Rebels, earning the Pack three points in the Silver State Series. Number two nationally ranked New Mexico earned the women’s individual and team...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
2news.com
Miguel Martinez Selected to Represent Ward 3 on Reno City Council
The Reno City Council has appointed their newest member to Ward 3. Miguel Martinez was sworn-in on Wednesday to fill the position left vacant by Oscar Delgado who resigned last month. Martinez was among three other finalists – he’s lived in Reno for 30 years. In his application...
2news.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car in Reno
Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Reno Monday night. Police say the unidentified person died on Tuesday. Officers initially responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. They say the driver of the car involved...
Comments / 0