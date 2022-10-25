Carson City is celebrating Nevada's birthday all weekend long. The Nevada Day Parade is Saturday, and it always draws a big crowd. "It's electric; it's the happiest day of the year in Carson City," said Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City. "It's like celebrating a birthday, but everybody is a Nevadan and everybody is celebrating. You can imaging 14,000 to 16,000 people celebrating their birthday at the same time - that's what it feels like, and that's what it is. Nevada Day is really special for that reason, it's just a really fun day here in Carson City."

