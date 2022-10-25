ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AP football rankings: McComb No. 2 in final Ohio state poll

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NV1yL_0imF5Rn700

After two No. 1-versus-No. 1 matchups last Friday, two new No. 1 teams highlight the Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings in the final 2022 poll released on Tuesday.

In Division II, after a 41-20 loss at Division I Lakewood St. Edward (9-1), previous No. 1 Akron Hoban (9-1) dropped to No. 2 in D-II.

That loss paved the way for unbeaten defending state champion Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-0), which topped Lebanon 44-8, to jump from No. 2 to No.1 in the final D-II poll.

Central Catholic (9-1), which beat Irish-Knight rival St. Francis de Sales for the 19th straight year, kept its No. 5 ranking in the final Division II poll. Coach Greg Dempsey's Fighting Irish claimed its fifth straight Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship, ending with a 32-game conference winning streak in the final season of the TRAC. The only loss for the Irish was a 23-20 setback in Week 1 at St. Edward.

St. Edward's win over Hoban enabled the defending state-champion Eagles to retain their No.1 D-I ranking in the final poll. St. Edward has won four state titles since 2014.

Northern Lakes League champion Perrysburg (9-1) beat rival Maumee, 51-21, in the final battle for the Ding-Dong Bell last Friday, but the Yellow Jackets fell one spot from No. 9 to No. 10 in the final D-I poll.

The other battle of top-ranked teams featured Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0), the No. 1 team in Division VI, winning the Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 35-0 victory over Coldwater (9-1), which came in as No. 1 in Division V.

Marion Local, a 12-time state champion, thus held its No. 1 spot, while Coldwater's Cavaliers dropped to No. 5 in the final D-V poll.

In Division III, 2021 state runner-up Hamilton Badin (10-0) closed its regular season with a 42-7 win over Cincinnati McNicholas to hold its No. 1 ranking. The Rams edged 2021 D-III state champion Chardon (8-1), which ended up ranked at No. 2. Chardon beat Badin 21-14 in last year's state championship game.

Cleveland Glenville (9-0) closed its season with a sixth straight shutout, 54-0 over Cleveland John Hay, and is the Division IV poll champion. The Tarblooders recorded seven shutouts in nine games.

In Division V, with Coldwater falling to Marion Local, previous No. 2 Ironton (10-0) rose to No.1 in the final poll. The Fighting Tigers capped their regular season with a 42-7 win over Portsmouth.

Liberty Center (10-0), champion of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, held its No. 4 ranking from last week in the final D-V poll. Coach Casey Mohler's Tigers closed with a 51-14 romp over Delta.

Northern Buckeye Conference champion Eastwood (10-0) won its regular-season finale 42-7 over Otsego, but coach Craig Rutherford's Eagles dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in D-V. NBC runner-up Elmwood (9-1) ended 12th in the D-V rankings.

In Division VII, following it's impressive 39-16 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Liberty-Benton, coach Kris Alge's McComb Panthers (9-1) climbed from No. 4 last week up to No. 2 in the final poll.

Here is a look at the complete poll for this week.

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward, 9-1 record, 151 points (12 first-place votes)

2. West Chester Lakota West, 10-0, 132 (2)

3. Cincinnati Moeller, 9-1, 127

4. Springfield, 8-1, 102 (2)

T5. Cincinnati Elder, 8-2, 80

T5. Gahanna Lincoln, 9-1, 80

7. Medina, 9-1, 50

8. Centerville, 8-2, 31

9. Dublin Jerome, 8-2, 30

10. Perrysburg, 9-1, 29

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Cincinnati Princeton 23.

How The Blade voted: 1, Lakewood St. Edward; 2, West Chester Lakota West; 3, Perrysburg; 4, Cincinnati Moeller; 5, Springfield; 6, Gahanna Lincoln; 7, Medina; 8, Cincinnati Elder; 9, Dublin Jerome; 10, Mason.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods, 10-0 record, 131 points (8 first-place votes)

2. Akron Hoban, 9-1, 130 (3)

3. Massillon Washington, 8-1, 109 (1)

4. Xenia, 10-0, 76 (1)

5. Central Catholic, 9-1, 70 (2)

6. Avon, 9-1, 68 (1)

7. Medina Highland, 10-0, 59

8. Kings Mills Kings, 9-1, 42

9. Hudson, 10-0, 40

10. Painesville Riverside, 9-1, 38

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

How The Blade voted: 1, Central Catholic; 2, Cincinnati Winton Woods; 3, Massillon Washington; 4, Xenia; 5, Hudson; 6, Medina Highland; 7, Akron Hoban; 8, Anthony Wayne; 9, Kings Mills Kings; 10, Avon.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin, 10-0 record, 155 points (12 first-place votes)

2. Chardon, 8-1, 135 (3)

3. Canfield, 8-1, 104

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe, 9-1, 69 (1)

5. Mount Orab Western Brown, 9-1, 66

6. Thornville Sheridan, 9-1, 55

7. Youngstown Ursuline, 8-2, 54

8. Youngstown Chaney, 9-1, 53

9. Wapakoneta, 9-1, 40

10. Jackson, 8-2, 36

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

How The Blade voted: 1, Hamilton Badin; 2, Chardon; 3, Canfield; 4, Tipp City Tippecanoe; 5, Youngstown Chaney; 6, Mount Orab Western Brown; 7, Bellbrook; 8, Columbus Watterson; 9, Wapakoneta; 10, Thornville Sheridan.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville, 9-0 record, 152 points (12 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati Wyoming, 10-0, 133 (2)

3. Millersburg West Holmes, 10-0, 128 (2)

4. Sandusky Perkins, 9-1, 88

5. Beloit West Branch, 9-1, 76

6. Van Wert, 9-1, 72

7. Steubenville, 8-2, 67

8. Elyria Catholic, 8-2, 26

9 Chillichote Unioto, 9-1, 23

T10. St. Clairsville, 8-2, 21

T10. Cincinnati Taft, 8-2, 21

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.

How The Blade voted: 1, Cleveland Glenville; 2, Cincinnati Wyoming; 3, Millersburg West Holmes; 4, Sandusky Perkins; 5, Van Wert; 6, Beloit West Branch; 7, Chillicothe Unioto; 8, Bellville Clear Fork; 9, Columbus East; 10, Steubenville.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton, 10-0 record, 122 points (9 first-place votes0

2. Canfield S. Range, 10-0, 120 (3)

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 10-0, 107

4. Liberty Center, 10-0, 103 (1)

5. Coldwater, 9-1, 86 (1)

6. Sugarcreek Garaway, 10-0, 68

7. Germantown Valley View, 9-1, 56

8. Milton-Union, 9-0, 54

9. Springfield Northeastern, 10-0, 37 (1)

10. Eastwood, 10-0, 34

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Elmwood 20 . Richmond Edison 12.

How The Blade voted: 1, Liberty Center; 2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep; 3, Eastwood; 4, Elmwood; 5, Ironton; 6, Coldwater; 7, Canfield South Range; 8, Sugarcreek Garaway; 9, Milton-Union; 10, Springfield Northeastern.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local, 10-0 record, 158 points (14 first-place votes)

2. Kirtland, 10-0, 138 (2)

3. Carey, 10-0, 121

4. Ashland Crestview, 10-0, 93

5. Mogadore, 9-0, 80

6. Beverly Fort Frye, 9-1, 73

7. Columbia Station Columbia, 10-0, 58

8. Versailles, 7-3, 42

9. New Madison Tri-Village, 9-1, 41

10. Lafayette Allen East, 9-1, 30

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Youngstown Christian 13.

How The Blade voted: 1, Maria Stein Marion Local; 2, Kirtland; 3, Carey; 4, Ashland Crestview; 5, Mogadore; 6, Beverly Fort Frye; 7, Columbia Station Columbia; 8, Versailles; 9, Ottawa Hills; 10, New Madison Tri-Village.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy, 8-1 record, 146 points (8 first-place votes)

2. McComb, 9-1, 113 (3)

3. Newark Catholic, 7-1, 108

4. Antwerp, 10-0, 103 (1)

5. Lowellville, 10-0, 87 (1)

6. Ansonia, 9-1, 79

T7. Waynesfield-Goshen, 10-0, 54

T7. New Bremen, 7-3, 54 (1)

9. Fort Loramie, 8-2, 40

10. Hannibal River, 9-1, 23

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.

How The Blade voted: 1, McComb; 2, Antwerp; 3, Warren Kennedy; 4, Newark Catholic; 5, Lowellville; 6, Arlington; 7, Waynesfield-Goshen; 8, Ansonia; 9, Ft. Loramie; 10, Hannibal River.

The Blade
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

