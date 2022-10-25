AP football rankings: McComb No. 2 in final Ohio state poll

After two No. 1-versus-No. 1 matchups last Friday, two new No. 1 teams highlight the Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings in the final 2022 poll released on Tuesday.

In Division II, after a 41-20 loss at Division I Lakewood St. Edward (9-1), previous No. 1 Akron Hoban (9-1) dropped to No. 2 in D-II.

That loss paved the way for unbeaten defending state champion Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-0), which topped Lebanon 44-8, to jump from No. 2 to No.1 in the final D-II poll.

Central Catholic (9-1), which beat Irish-Knight rival St. Francis de Sales for the 19th straight year, kept its No. 5 ranking in the final Division II poll. Coach Greg Dempsey's Fighting Irish claimed its fifth straight Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship, ending with a 32-game conference winning streak in the final season of the TRAC. The only loss for the Irish was a 23-20 setback in Week 1 at St. Edward.

St. Edward's win over Hoban enabled the defending state-champion Eagles to retain their No.1 D-I ranking in the final poll. St. Edward has won four state titles since 2014.

Northern Lakes League champion Perrysburg (9-1) beat rival Maumee, 51-21, in the final battle for the Ding-Dong Bell last Friday, but the Yellow Jackets fell one spot from No. 9 to No. 10 in the final D-I poll.

The other battle of top-ranked teams featured Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0), the No. 1 team in Division VI, winning the Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 35-0 victory over Coldwater (9-1), which came in as No. 1 in Division V.

Marion Local, a 12-time state champion, thus held its No. 1 spot, while Coldwater's Cavaliers dropped to No. 5 in the final D-V poll.

In Division III, 2021 state runner-up Hamilton Badin (10-0) closed its regular season with a 42-7 win over Cincinnati McNicholas to hold its No. 1 ranking. The Rams edged 2021 D-III state champion Chardon (8-1), which ended up ranked at No. 2. Chardon beat Badin 21-14 in last year's state championship game.

Cleveland Glenville (9-0) closed its season with a sixth straight shutout, 54-0 over Cleveland John Hay, and is the Division IV poll champion. The Tarblooders recorded seven shutouts in nine games.

In Division V, with Coldwater falling to Marion Local, previous No. 2 Ironton (10-0) rose to No.1 in the final poll. The Fighting Tigers capped their regular season with a 42-7 win over Portsmouth.

Liberty Center (10-0), champion of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, held its No. 4 ranking from last week in the final D-V poll. Coach Casey Mohler's Tigers closed with a 51-14 romp over Delta.

Northern Buckeye Conference champion Eastwood (10-0) won its regular-season finale 42-7 over Otsego, but coach Craig Rutherford's Eagles dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in D-V. NBC runner-up Elmwood (9-1) ended 12th in the D-V rankings.

In Division VII, following it's impressive 39-16 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Liberty-Benton, coach Kris Alge's McComb Panthers (9-1) climbed from No. 4 last week up to No. 2 in the final poll.

Here is a look at the complete poll for this week.

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward, 9-1 record, 151 points (12 first-place votes)

2. West Chester Lakota West, 10-0, 132 (2)

3. Cincinnati Moeller, 9-1, 127

4. Springfield, 8-1, 102 (2)

T5. Cincinnati Elder, 8-2, 80

T5. Gahanna Lincoln, 9-1, 80

7. Medina, 9-1, 50

8. Centerville, 8-2, 31

9. Dublin Jerome, 8-2, 30

10. Perrysburg, 9-1, 29

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Cincinnati Princeton 23.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Lakewood St. Edward; 2, West Chester Lakota West; 3, Perrysburg; 4, Cincinnati Moeller; 5, Springfield; 6, Gahanna Lincoln; 7, Medina; 8, Cincinnati Elder; 9, Dublin Jerome; 10, Mason.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods, 10-0 record, 131 points (8 first-place votes)

2. Akron Hoban, 9-1, 130 (3)

3. Massillon Washington, 8-1, 109 (1)

4. Xenia, 10-0, 76 (1)

5. Central Catholic, 9-1, 70 (2)

6. Avon, 9-1, 68 (1)

7. Medina Highland, 10-0, 59

8. Kings Mills Kings, 9-1, 42

9. Hudson, 10-0, 40

10. Painesville Riverside, 9-1, 38

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Central Catholic; 2, Cincinnati Winton Woods; 3, Massillon Washington; 4, Xenia; 5, Hudson; 6, Medina Highland; 7, Akron Hoban; 8, Anthony Wayne; 9, Kings Mills Kings; 10, Avon.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin, 10-0 record, 155 points (12 first-place votes)

2. Chardon, 8-1, 135 (3)

3. Canfield, 8-1, 104

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe, 9-1, 69 (1)

5. Mount Orab Western Brown, 9-1, 66

6. Thornville Sheridan, 9-1, 55

7. Youngstown Ursuline, 8-2, 54

8. Youngstown Chaney, 9-1, 53

9. Wapakoneta, 9-1, 40

10. Jackson, 8-2, 36

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Hamilton Badin; 2, Chardon; 3, Canfield; 4, Tipp City Tippecanoe; 5, Youngstown Chaney; 6, Mount Orab Western Brown; 7, Bellbrook; 8, Columbus Watterson; 9, Wapakoneta; 10, Thornville Sheridan.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville, 9-0 record, 152 points (12 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati Wyoming, 10-0, 133 (2)

3. Millersburg West Holmes, 10-0, 128 (2)

4. Sandusky Perkins, 9-1, 88

5. Beloit West Branch, 9-1, 76

6. Van Wert, 9-1, 72

7. Steubenville, 8-2, 67

8. Elyria Catholic, 8-2, 26

9 Chillichote Unioto, 9-1, 23

T10. St. Clairsville, 8-2, 21

T10. Cincinnati Taft, 8-2, 21

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Cleveland Glenville; 2, Cincinnati Wyoming; 3, Millersburg West Holmes; 4, Sandusky Perkins; 5, Van Wert; 6, Beloit West Branch; 7, Chillicothe Unioto; 8, Bellville Clear Fork; 9, Columbus East; 10, Steubenville.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton, 10-0 record, 122 points (9 first-place votes0

2. Canfield S. Range, 10-0, 120 (3)

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 10-0, 107

4. Liberty Center, 10-0, 103 (1)

5. Coldwater, 9-1, 86 (1)

6. Sugarcreek Garaway, 10-0, 68

7. Germantown Valley View, 9-1, 56

8. Milton-Union, 9-0, 54

9. Springfield Northeastern, 10-0, 37 (1)

10. Eastwood, 10-0, 34

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Elmwood 20 . Richmond Edison 12.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Liberty Center; 2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep; 3, Eastwood; 4, Elmwood; 5, Ironton; 6, Coldwater; 7, Canfield South Range; 8, Sugarcreek Garaway; 9, Milton-Union; 10, Springfield Northeastern.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local, 10-0 record, 158 points (14 first-place votes)

2. Kirtland, 10-0, 138 (2)

3. Carey, 10-0, 121

4. Ashland Crestview, 10-0, 93

5. Mogadore, 9-0, 80

6. Beverly Fort Frye, 9-1, 73

7. Columbia Station Columbia, 10-0, 58

8. Versailles, 7-3, 42

9. New Madison Tri-Village, 9-1, 41

10. Lafayette Allen East, 9-1, 30

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Youngstown Christian 13.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Maria Stein Marion Local; 2, Kirtland; 3, Carey; 4, Ashland Crestview; 5, Mogadore; 6, Beverly Fort Frye; 7, Columbia Station Columbia; 8, Versailles; 9, Ottawa Hills; 10, New Madison Tri-Village.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy, 8-1 record, 146 points (8 first-place votes)

2. McComb, 9-1, 113 (3)

3. Newark Catholic, 7-1, 108

4. Antwerp, 10-0, 103 (1)

5. Lowellville, 10-0, 87 (1)

6. Ansonia, 9-1, 79

T7. Waynesfield-Goshen, 10-0, 54

T7. New Bremen, 7-3, 54 (1)

9. Fort Loramie, 8-2, 40

10. Hannibal River, 9-1, 23

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, McComb; 2, Antwerp; 3, Warren Kennedy; 4, Newark Catholic; 5, Lowellville; 6, Arlington; 7, Waynesfield-Goshen; 8, Ansonia; 9, Ft. Loramie; 10, Hannibal River.