ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner’s Appeal In Nine-Year Sentence

By J. Bachelor
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkm3j_0imF4Bww00
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Russian court has upheld the nine-year sentence of Brittney Griner. The 32-year-old basketball player will now be moved to a penal colony as her hopes of coming home early have become less of a reality.

Historically, Russian courts rarely overturn a verdict, but they did opt to adjust her time served. Acknowledging Griner’s pre-trial detainment, her overall sentence was slightly decreased to about eight years.

“We think we should use all legal tools available but that is her decision to take,” Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer, told reporters outside of the court. Blagovolina added that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was disappointed to hear the decision from the three-judge panel.

“She had some hope but that vanished today,” Blagovolina said.

Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was found guilty of smuggling vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Russia. In addition to her detainment, she was also ordered to pay 1 million rubles, approximately $16,301.

“This has been a very traumatic experience, waiting for this day … getting nine years for the crime.” Griner said. “People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”

Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner’s Appeal In Nine-Year Sentence was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
thecomeback.com

Russia announces major Brittney Griner decision

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. She had previously pled guilty to attempting to bring hashish oil onto a domestic flight on Feb. 17th with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians levied a nine-year sentence against her, which she is to...
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – live: WNBA star’s hearing branded ‘sham’ as court upholds nine-year prison sentence

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
thenexthoops.com

A breakdown of Brittney Griner’s rejected appeal

Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained on drug charges since Feb. 17, 2022. Now, a little over eight months after her detainment, Griner was sentenced to serve a nine-year prison sentence. This morning, she and her legal team faced yet another setback as her sentencing appeal was rejected in a Russian court.
Law & Crime

Court Upholds Conviction of Brittney Griner as WNBA Star Faces Years of Prison Time in Russia

A court in Russia rejected on Tuesday incarcerated WBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her 9-year prison sentence for carrying a small amount of hashish oil. The court did rule to recalculate Griner’s prison sentence based on her pre-trial detention, according to The Associated Press. For every one day in custody before trial, she will get credited for 1.5 days in prison. That reportedly means she will spend about eight years in prison.
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner's appeal denied, U.S. hopes for prisoner swap

In a "completely anticipated result," Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year sentence for possession of vape cartridges was rejected by a court in Moscow. Griner, a star center for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, remains in custody, as she has since her arrest Feb. 17. National security adviser Jake Sullivan released...
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
385
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy