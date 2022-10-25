ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
ringsidenews.com

The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father

Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Debilitating Health Problems From His In-Ring Career

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Mick Foley truly made a name for himself as Mankind, one of the biggest stars of The Attitude Era....
ringsidenews.com

WWE Called Out For Burying Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan faced off against Sonya Deville in a singles battle last Friday as her apparent spiral into lunacy accelerated. The fight ended in a double count-out because the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was determined to hurt her opponent. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently commented on the SmackDown match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Hid Saraya In Closet Before Her Television Debut

Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She departed WWE in July and made her AEW debut a few weeks ago. It appears that AEW hid Saraya in a closet prior to her debut. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recalled a time when AEW had one of...
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
ringsidenews.com

Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother

Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn’s Involvement With The Bloodline Was Only Meant To Be Short-Term

Sami Zayn was formally welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group back in September. He is considered to be a treasure for fans currently in The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce.” Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were initially intended to occasionally appear in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline started.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Completes Investigation Into ‘All Out’ Backstage Brawl

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Now, that investigation is in the past, and we are seeing how the company is handling things.
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Goes ‘No Filter’ In Revealing Photo Drop

Paige VanZant worked hard to make herself one of the most well-known female stars in the MMA world, but for completely unexpected reasons. Her track record in the world of combat sports is mediocre at best as well. She decided to make fans happy recently as well. The former UFC...
ringsidenews.com

Logan Paul Gives Himself New Nickname Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul shocked fans with his incredible athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. The Maverick got a lot of praise for his dedication to professional wrestling. After a couple of months of waiting, WWE pretty much made it clear they want The Maverick to square off against Roman...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Provides Update On Hangman Page During Dynamite This Week

Hangman Adam Page was determined to recapture the AEW World Championship but fate had other plans for him. Page suffered a concussion during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite. Thankfully, he’s in good condition. AEW updated its fans on Page’s health during Dynamite...
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Trolls Hater Who Called Her A ‘Fat Cow’

Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She left WWE in July and made her AEW debut a few weeks ago. It appears that Saraya will never sit back when someone is trolling her, as she has now proved. Saraya recently took to Instagram to put...
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Gets Credit For Playing The Crowd ‘Like A Fiddle’

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG Era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. The Leader of Cenation has always managed to garner a reaction, regardless of whether it was positive or not. In fact, Cena had the ability to have the fans eating out of his palms.
ringsidenews.com

Wardlow Refuses To Have MJF As AEW World Champion

Wardlow is undoubtedly one of the more well-liked of the homegrown AEW stars. Mr. Mayhem made his AEW debut in 2019 and teamed up with MJF right away. For the first two years of his tenure, he served as the latter’s bodyguard. Both of them were featured members of The Pinnacle, but tensions between them increased until Wardlow finally turned on MJF at AEW Revolution in March 2022, where he assisted CM Punk in defeating The Salt of the Earth.
ringsidenews.com

Two Title Matches & More Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Chris Jericho is adamant on destroying the rich legacy of ROH World Championship, and he’s doing that by taking on former world champions. The Ocho will one again put his title on the line next week on AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia teamed up against Claudio Castagnoli...
ringsidenews.com

Surprising Name Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW was forced to suspend several top members of their roster when then threw down after All Out’s media scrum. We’ve heard recent reports that the Elite might return very soon. Now we have a very big sign of that. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Don...
ringsidenews.com

Jey Uso Insults Roman Reigns In A Huge Way During WWE SmackDown This Week

The Bloodline is arguably the hottest act going around in professional wrestling. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are at the top of their game and there’s no denying that. Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on Butch and Ridge Holland...
ringsidenews.com

Aliyah Has Started Training For Her WWE Comeback

Aliyah first appeared in NXT in 2015. Over the next few years, she floundered on the brand and wasn’t featured as prominently as some of the other women. However, all that changed when she received her main roster call-up. She quickly rose to prominence by winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez.

