Wardlow is undoubtedly one of the more well-liked of the homegrown AEW stars. Mr. Mayhem made his AEW debut in 2019 and teamed up with MJF right away. For the first two years of his tenure, he served as the latter’s bodyguard. Both of them were featured members of The Pinnacle, but tensions between them increased until Wardlow finally turned on MJF at AEW Revolution in March 2022, where he assisted CM Punk in defeating The Salt of the Earth.

2 DAYS AGO