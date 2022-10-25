Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Yardbarker
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn
As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
brownsnation.com
Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter
No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Dallas Cowboys replacing Michigan star with Ohio State star
The Dallas Cowboys got some very disappointing news this week when star cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc foot injury while recording an interception on Sunday and will need surgery. As a result, the Cowboys are replacing Lewis, a former Michigan Wolverines star, with a player from Michigan’s fierce rival team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
Mike Greenberg Reacts To New York Jets' Running Back Trade
The New York Jets aren't going to sit around and lament over the season-ending injury to rookie running back Breece Hall. In a shocking trade made this Monday afternoon, the Jets acquired Jacksonville Jaguars' running back James Robinson for a sixth-round pick. Prominent ESPN voice and ...
Yardbarker
Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline
The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Suffered Key Injuries Against Ravens
It might not have been the loss for the Cleveland Browns that hurt the most on Sunday, the injuries hurt too. Browns fell in Baltimore, 23-20, in a game they had a chance in, as they seem to always. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns lost another linebacker for the season. There...
Yardbarker
New York Giants have a new spark-plug on offense and he’s just getting started
The New York Giants can use all the firepower they can get on the offensive side of the football. The coaching staff has relief primarily on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to carry the load, but eventually, they will need a receiver to step up and make plays routinely.
Relive 'Red Right 88': The Play Call Every Cleveland Browns Fan Would Like to Forget
Cleveland, Ohio, knows a thing or two about "named" highlights. The only thing is, Cleveland is almost always on the losing side of them. There's "The Shot," "The Decision," "The Catch" -- all of which saw the city of Cleveland suffering. The Cleveland Browns own most of these illustrious named events, including "The Drive," "The Fumble" and "The Move."
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
Yardbarker
3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown
The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/25/22)
The time is now, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for the Cleveland Browns to settle down amid a lot of noise and a four-game losing streak. It has been a rough month since that jubilant Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Browns are back...
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP31. | Bengals Bounce Back
Aaron, Ed, and Jeff recap wins by both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats, Ed talks all about FC Cincinnati and their playoff run and loss, Ed FINALLY talks wrestling, and we have one hell of a lightning round. Wrapping it up, a certain Pittsburgh Steelers player ends up the Bum of the Week.
FOX Sports
Bengals, Giants climb in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
There was no break in the action in Week 7 of the NFL season, with teams determined to grind out a win as the year wears on. Here is Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 8, with insights from FOX Bet. 10. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7) Overall record:...
NBC Sports
Week 8 picks: Buccaneers-Ravens, Rams-49ers and more
The top tier of the NFL hierarchy is starting to establish itself. It's the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and... everybody else. Or, are the 6-1 New York Giants legit, too? What about the 5-2 New York Jets, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings or the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys? Are these teams actually good, or just overachieving?
Comments / 0