Instant Reactions from Oregon road win at Cal
The Oregon Ducks went down to California for their eighth game of the football season, and the Ducks put on an impressive performance despite some areas of the game being a bit sloppy. The Ducks beat the Bears 42-24 in front of a half-full stadium that was lined with a lot of Duck fans throughout the stadium.
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. California
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0) remain undefeated after a decisive 45-30 win over No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1) last week and now head to Berkeley, CA, for a matchup against Cal (3-4, 1-3) this Saturday. In week seven, Cal lost to Washington 28-21 after conceding the lead in...
Oregon State football: Red zone offense needs help, Gulbranson improving, Musgrave’s season ‘trending’ toward finished
Oregon State is 6-2 as it heads into its lone free weekend of the 2022 college football season. With four games remaining, here are some quick-hitting topics regarding the Beavers and thoughts from coach Jonathan Smith:. Offensive assessment: Smith is happy with the physicality of OSU’s offense, averaging 425 yards...
Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince out with left arm injury
Preseason all-Pac-12 center Sedona Prince has a left arm injury that is keeping the fifth-year junior from practicing. Prince wore a brace on her left arm while watching Wednesday’s practice and didn’t take part during the team’s scrimmage. The timetable for her return is unclear, though she won’t play in Friday’s exhibition against Carroll College.
Eugene, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Junction City High School football team will have a game with Marist Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help
(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Lebanon-Express
High school football: South Albany's Anthony Vestal
HIgh school football: RedHawks make key plays in 48-14 win over Spartans. Anthony Vestal’s 95-yard interception return for a touchdown helped South Albany High take control of its regular-season finale against visiting Corvallis on Thursday night.
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
klcc.org
As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues
Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month. “Tina Kotek...
KATU.com
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
kezi.com
Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Bowling alley for upscale food
Lane 25 1166 State Hwy 99 N. 541-688-9904. EntertainmentEugene.com. If bowling brings to mind cheap hot dogs and watery beer, leave those notions behind at Lane 25, my staff pick for the best place for grownups to go bowling. Located in the Gilbert Center on Highway 99 in the same shopping complex as Strike City Lanes, Lane 25 is Eugene’s only 21-and-over bowling alley. It’s a place for mid-size private business parties, special events and gatherings, date nights, adult birthday parties or just a night out, according to Eric Gilbert, whose family owns the business.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
