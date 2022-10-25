Read full article on original website
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
Patent Issued for Maintaining stability of health services entities treating influenza (USPTO 11468996): Cerner Innovation Inc.
Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468996 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with a long history of causing human morbidity and mortality. Despite extensive surveillance of seasonal influenza, its economic costs remain difficult to quantify. Although statistical methods have been proposed for estimating the excess hospitalization rate and mortality rate of influenza, few economic studies have attempted to measure the health insurance losses arising from acute-care hospitalizations resulting from influenza.
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (. Barbados. ). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
ClaimBuyout Recognized for Technology Innovation in P&C Insurance Industry
MANSFIELD, Texas , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimBuyout, a national vehicle buying company, has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Technology Innovation as pacesetters who help push the industry forward in digitalization and modernization. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. and International Businesses •Scott Sleyster to retire as head of International Businesses during the first quarter of 2023. •Executive Vice President. Andy Sullivan. will lead International Businesses and PGIM. •Caroline Feeney promoted to executive vice president and head of.
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion and analysis below include certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. . Our actual results could differ...
ALKEME Ranks 6th in Business Insurance Rankings for Both Fastest-Growing US Brokers and US Benefits Brokers by Growth
LADERA RANCH, Calif. , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, is proud to announce it was ranked 6th in. latest rankings for both Fastest-Growing Brokers and Benefits Brokers by Growth in their. October 2022. issue. ALKEME achieved growth of 104% in...
Patent Issued for Toll payment equipment (USPTO 11468714): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Biemer, Edward A. (Eastbourne, GB), Wilson, Thomas J. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some roads (or highways, bridges, tunnels, etc.) require payments for their use. Such roads are commonly referred to as “toll roads” or “turnpikes” and such payments are commonly referred to as a “toll.” The money accrued from collecting toll payments may be used to maintain the road for which the toll was collected. The toll charged may be based on an amount of distance a vehicle travels on the road, the time of day that a vehicle travels on the road, and the type of vehicle that is traveling on the road (e.g., vehicles with different numbers of axels may be required to pay different tolls). If payment is not made when a vehicle passes a toll, a driver or the vehicle’s owner may be issued a ticket or citation for using the road without paying the toll. The fee associated with such ticket may often be for more than the toll payment that was due.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")
This quarterly report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and results of operations within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, or Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or Securities Exchange Act. Many of the forward-looking statements are located under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "guidance," "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "growth," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, including without limitation the following: •the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated or indirect effects on our business, operations, and financial results, including without limitation the duration of the Public Health Emergency Declaration ("PHE") and associated suspension in redeterminations, and the potential impact on our workforce or contractors of federal or state vaccine mandates; •significant budget pressures on state governments from diminished tax revenues incidental to the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to reduce rates or limit rate increases, to impose profit caps or risk corridors, or to recoup previously paid premium amounts on a retroactive basis; •the numerous political, judicial, and market-based uncertainties associated with the Affordable Care Act (the "ACA"); •the market dynamics surrounding the ACA Marketplaces, including issues impacting enrollment, risk adjustment estimates and results, the potential for disproportionate enrollment of higher acuity members, and the discontinuation of premium tax credits; •the outcome of the legal proceedings in.
KOBA Insurance Chooses Socotra Policy Core Platform to Expand UBI Product Portfolio
Socotra’s platform will assist KOBA in offering its usage-based insurance internationally and expand its portfolio to other products such as insurance for boats and motorcycles. SAN FRANCISCO. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Socotra, the modern core platform provider for innovative insurers, today announced that. KOBA Insurance. , an insurtech MGA pioneering usage-based...
GoHealth's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 10, 2022
CHICAGO , Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. ( GoHealth ) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on. November 10, 2022. after. 4:00 p.m. (ET) ,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Ally International Insurance Company Ltd. (AIICL). All companies are domiciled in. Detroit, MI. , except AIICL, which is domiciled in. Bermuda. . The...
Study Data from National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology Update Knowledge of Public Health (Comparison between the Chief Care Manager and the Normal Care Manager on Hospitalization and Discharge Coordination Activities in Japan: An Online …): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Japanese long-term care insurance system came into operation in the year 2000 and the chief care manager certification system was established in 2006 to improve the quality of care management.”
Research on Health and Medicine Reported by Researchers at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Basic Health Insurance Stewardship in Line with the Upstream Laws and Policies: Conflicts and Contradictions): Health and Medicine
-- Investigators publish new report on agriculture. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “One of the serious challenges regarding interactions between Iran’s social security system and health system is basic health insurance stewardship.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research...
COWEN INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion contains forward-looking statements, which involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. (the "2021 Form 10-K") and in Item 1A of...
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in Item 1 of Part I. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "we," "us," "our," "the Company," or similar terms refer to EHI, together with its subsidiaries. In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions, including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or "continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
