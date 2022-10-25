ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
bitcoinist.com

New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction

Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
astaga.com

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the very best degree in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of seven%. The beneficial properties have been accompanied by a 157% soar in buying and selling volumes. Wednesday’s beneficial properties in Bitcoin come when buyers have been calling...
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy