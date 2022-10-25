Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
The Midnight Club on Netflix Spins Strange Pasco Story
I've been watching the Midnight Club on Netflix. When I arrived at episode 9, I got a surprise: "The Eternal Enemy" takes place in and around Pasco. The Midnight Club is part anthology series, and part serialized drama. Terminally ill teens in an unusual hospice gather in the library each...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
These ‘rainbow’ pills are in Tri-Cities now. Police worry they’re a ‘significant risk’ to kids
The DEA says it’s an attempt to market the drug to children and young adults nationwide.
Tiger Canyon Prescribed Burn on Walla Walla Ranger District is Complete
WALLA WALLA - Crews have successfully completed the Tiger Canyon Prescribed burn on the Walla Walla Ranger District, according to Forest Service officials. Minimal smoke may be seen in the unit until a season ending event. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area on a regular basis. The Tiger Creek...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?
If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?
Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
Oil Leaks from Little Goose Lock & Dam into the Snake River
The Main Unit Turbine at Little Goose Lock & Dam near Starbuck has been leaking between 300 to 600 gallons of oil into the Snake River over the last three months, the Walla Walla District Corp of Engineers estimates. The turbine is part of the hydropower generating system at the...
Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
Kennewick Man Released From Jail, Luring and Molestation Charges Dropped
Charges have been dropped against a 28-year-old man accused of luring a child. The suspect was released from the Benton County Jail and charges were dismissed. The initial incident took place on October 19th. A Park Middle School student told Police she was assaulted by the driver of a blue minivan. The student claimed the suspect attempted to get her into the van. She was able to break free from the man, and he took off.
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Explore the Universe in Pasco on the Most Advanced Projection System in the PNW
A combination of high-definition imagery and sound on the most high-tech projection system in the Pacific Northwest presents a 36-foot panoramic view of the universe in 3D at Bechtel’s National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. And, it’s open to the public. What’s the Bechtel Planetarium All...
20-Year-Old Suspect Jailed After Drive-By Shooting Injures Man
Multiple calls reporting shots fired were made to Emergency Dispatch Friday night. Just before 6 pm, shots were heard in the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. Some callers reported a man was shot. More callers were able to describe two males involved with a description of their vehicle.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1