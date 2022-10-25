ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 1

Related
98.3 The KEY

The Midnight Club on Netflix Spins Strange Pasco Story

I've been watching the Midnight Club on Netflix. When I arrived at episode 9, I got a surprise: "The Eternal Enemy" takes place in and around Pasco. The Midnight Club is part anthology series, and part serialized drama. Terminally ill teens in an unusual hospice gather in the library each...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash

NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD looking for suspected wallet thief

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Man Released From Jail, Luring and Molestation Charges Dropped

Charges have been dropped against a 28-year-old man accused of luring a child. The suspect was released from the Benton County Jail and charges were dismissed. The initial incident took place on October 19th. A Park Middle School student told Police she was assaulted by the driver of a blue minivan. The student claimed the suspect attempted to get her into the van. She was able to break free from the man, and he took off.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy