The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
thelivingstonpost.com
This is the most fascinating school board election in Livingston County history. Here’s why.
For a variety of reasons, we are in the midst of the most fascinating school board election in Livingston County history. Back in the good old days, a couple decades ago or so, school board elections in Livingston County and Michigan were a much different animal. Back then, school board...
downtownpublications.com
Former mayor under attack at retirement home
Former Birmingham Mayor Dorothy Conrad long advocated for those who couldn't speak up for themselves, as well as being a voice for the city. Now, she is in danger of losing her living space for her traditional outspokenness. Conrad, now 88, long lived on the east side of the city...
downtownpublications.com
Suspect punches out light at Nulmage Medspa
DOWNTOWN: Unrivaled journalism worthy of reader support. A decade ago we assembled a small but experienced and passionate group of publishing professionals all committed to producing an independent newsmagazine befitting the Birmingham/Bloomfield area that, as we like to say, has long defined the best of Oakland County. We provide a...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
downtownpublications.com
Townsend Hotel ownership officially transferred
The ownership and special land use permit of Birmingham’s classic Townsend Hotel, has officially been transferred to its new owner, Sheldon Yellen, following a decision by the city commission at their meeting on Monday, October 24. The Townsend Hotel, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Birmingham, was...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
michiganradio.org
Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms
The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Macomb County officials issue warning ahead of election: Menacing voters is illegal and those who do it will be prosecuted
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is issuing a warning ahead of next week’s election: menacing voters is illegal. Lucido says “everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights.”
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
downtownpublications.com
New owner takes over Beverly Hills Grill
Beverly Hills Grill, which first opened in 1988 as a contemporary California dining experience by noted local restaurateur Bill Roberts, has been sold to Raphael Michael. Michael, a graduate of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Township and a West Bloomfield native, previously had a Happy's pizzeria in Kalamazoo for over a decade, and worked briefly under chef Anthony Lombardo at SheWolf in Detroit. “I did a crash course with chef Anthony,” Michael said.
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
downtownpublications.com
Past well sites to be designated as city parks
Two well sites in Birmingham's southern area will be designated as mini-parks following the city commission’s decision on Monday, October 24, and the city manager will begin further research into the history of the city’s other well sites in relation to their potential future designation. Carrie Laird, parks...
I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
downtownpublications.com
Fire, police assessments approved for Village
Bloomfield Township trustees on Monday, October 24, unanimously approved 2022-2023 assessment rates at a combined total of 1.55 mills for the Bloomfield Village Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department. Bloomfield Township Finance Director Jason Theis, who assisted the village with the department budgets, said special assessment rates for the village...
