ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downtownpublications.com

Former mayor under attack at retirement home

Former Birmingham Mayor Dorothy Conrad long advocated for those who couldn't speak up for themselves, as well as being a voice for the city. Now, she is in danger of losing her living space for her traditional outspokenness. Conrad, now 88, long lived on the east side of the city...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
downtownpublications.com

Suspect punches out light at Nulmage Medspa

DOWNTOWN: Unrivaled journalism worthy of reader support. A decade ago we assembled a small but experienced and passionate group of publishing professionals all committed to producing an independent newsmagazine befitting the Birmingham/Bloomfield area that, as we like to say, has long defined the best of Oakland County. We provide a...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
downtownpublications.com

Townsend Hotel ownership officially transferred

The ownership and special land use permit of Birmingham’s classic Townsend Hotel, has officially been transferred to its new owner, Sheldon Yellen, following a decision by the city commission at their meeting on Monday, October 24. The Townsend Hotel, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Birmingham, was...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
michiganradio.org

Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms

The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
downtownpublications.com

New owner takes over Beverly Hills Grill

Beverly Hills Grill, which first opened in 1988 as a contemporary California dining experience by noted local restaurateur Bill Roberts, has been sold to Raphael Michael. Michael, a graduate of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Township and a West Bloomfield native, previously had a Happy's pizzeria in Kalamazoo for over a decade, and worked briefly under chef Anthony Lombardo at SheWolf in Detroit. “I did a crash course with chef Anthony,” Michael said.
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
downtownpublications.com

Past well sites to be designated as city parks

Two well sites in Birmingham's southern area will be designated as mini-parks following the city commission’s decision on Monday, October 24, and the city manager will begin further research into the history of the city’s other well sites in relation to their potential future designation. Carrie Laird, parks...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downtownpublications.com

Fire, police assessments approved for Village

Bloomfield Township trustees on Monday, October 24, unanimously approved 2022-2023 assessment rates at a combined total of 1.55 mills for the Bloomfield Village Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department. Bloomfield Township Finance Director Jason Theis, who assisted the village with the department budgets, said special assessment rates for the village...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy