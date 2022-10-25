Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
First Church of the Nazarene to hold Trunk or Treat Event
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday, October 30, the First Church of the Nazarene will be holding a "Trunk or Treat" event. The event will be held from 3-5 pm and is free to any ghosts, goblins or other scary, spooky or funny creatures who show up. The address is...
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
KAKE TV
Sheriff Jeff Easter shares vital Halloween safety tips ahead of the big day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With Halloween just around the corner, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says it's time to start thinking about safety. He says it's important to know how to talk to your kids about it, and what tools are available to help. "It's really exciting, especially now with...
KAKE TV
Best friends turned ghost hunters
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A group of best friends have found a deeper bond through the COVID Pandemic in the most unconventional way. The two married couples (Erin & Doug Prickett and Chris & Rhonda Kimmell) began their paranormal adventures by going on drives out to local cemeteries and abandoned houses.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces arrival of new giraffe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its Facebook page today to welcome Kumi, a new giraffe from Battle Creek, Michigan. The 7-year-old giraffe comes to the zoo as a part of a giraffe swap based on the Reticulated giraffe SSP’s recommendations for breeding. Kumi comes from Binder Park Zoo and that is where the Sedgwick County Zoo's former giraffe Elliot will be heading.
KAKE TV
Police: Missing 6-year-old child found
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found. Wichita police are asking for the public's help locating 6-year-old Jay'cee Fields. They say that Jay'cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. today in the 400 block of West Central Ave. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
KAKE TV
Kansas law enforcement agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day
(KAKE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a nationwide Drug Take Back Saturday. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Kansas are participating, including the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chad Gay said he hosts the event twice a year. “This certainly is, you know, an important resource like way,...
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
KAKE TV
City, WPD provide update on review of evidence storage
The Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence building is massive. City Auditor Kristina Rose says “there's potentially 100,000 to 200,000 cases in there." Right now, the department along with the city of Wichita are sorting through it all. “We've done 2,500. So, we have a long way to go,” said Rose.
KAKE TV
Man arrested for shooting deaths of 2 people at Wichita mobile home park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested again for the shooting deaths of two people last year. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Steven Fessenden is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1 million.
KAKE TV
Andover recovery picks up 6 months after tornado touched down
Last time we talked to Taylor Train, it was inside the ruins of his Andover home just days after the EF-3 tornado that devastated the area in April came barreling in. Now just 6 months later and a entirely new home is taking shape where his old one once was.
KAKE TV
3 dead in Turnpike accident
(Update) - Kansas Turnpike Authority says that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes are now open. State troopers say that the crash involved two cars heading southbound and one heading north. The accident happened in a construction zone. Authorities haven't identified the victims. (SUMNER COUNTY) - 3 people...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office warns of unsafe houses ahead of Halloween
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reminding parents to check their website ahead of Halloween so they know which houses they may want to avoid during trick-or-treating. There are approximately 1600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County. The sheriff's office tracks and monitors registered sex offenders and other offenders through an offender search website, to see who the registered offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.
KAKE TV
WSU Tech offering tuition free training programs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WSU Tech is offering a full-ride scholarship program to help address the need for workers in aviation and manufacturing. The Wichita Promise Scholarship offers 8-10 weeks of training in high demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January and students who complete the program...
KAKE TV
Harvey County driver's license office to temporarily close; here's what to do if you need a new license
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The driver's license office at the Harvey County Courthouse will temporarily close as of Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to personnel changes. The office is anticipated to reopen in the future. However, there is not a definitive timeline when that will be at this time. Harvey...
Comments / 1