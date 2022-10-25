The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reminding parents to check their website ahead of Halloween so they know which houses they may want to avoid during trick-or-treating. There are approximately 1600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County. The sheriff's office tracks and monitors registered sex offenders and other offenders through an offender search website, to see who the registered offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.

2 DAYS AGO