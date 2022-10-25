ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Stunning $14.9M Ranch For Sale In BC Is Giving Serious 'Yellowstone' Vibes (PHOTOS)

This mega ranch is for sale in Terrace, B.C. and it seriously looks like it could be fit for the Dutton family from the TV Series Yellowstone. The property, called Skeena River Ranch, is going for a whopping $14.9 million and comes with a massive timber-frame lodge, 305 acres and a separate log house for caretakers and ranch workers.
4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star

Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars. Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants...
6 Delicious Caffe Latte Spots in Vancouver To Get A Caffeine Boost

If you are part of the roughly 70% of Canadians who embark on the daily consumption of coffee, you know the sensory awakening the delicious aroma of that caffeinated liquid provokes in most of us when brewed. Whether the smell allows you to manage to finally open your eyes wide for your morning routine, deeply concentrate on the task at hand or simply get out of bed like a prairie dog looking for snacks outside its home in the summer sun, coffee drinkers are simply wired to appreciate a nice stimulating drink.
This Picturesque Ontario Town Is Like Walking Through A European Fairytale

If you've been dreaming about a European vacation lately, you're not alone. I mean, who wouldn't want to be surrounded by cobblestone streets, open-air cafes and centuries-old charm?. You might be surprised to know you don't even need to leave the province to satisfy those travel cravings. That's right, there's...
Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Afford A House In Canada & Yikes, WTF

If you're wondering how much money you need to make to afford to buy a home in Canada, a new housing affordability report has got you covered. According to Zoocasa, though the "record highs from early 2022" are pretty much gone, year-over-year prices are still up from last year in many Canadian cities.
Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing

On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad. Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.
Toronto's Glam New Rooftop Bar Sits 14 Floors Above The City & Has 'Golden Hour Vistas'

If you thought rooftop patio season was over, think again. A brand new bar is opening in Toronto, and it comes with sky-scraping views. Evangeline is an "intimate indoor lounge" and terrace located on the 14th floor of the Ace Hotel. The venue officially opened its doors on October 21, so get ready to sip with a view.
9 Tasty Ottawa Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Dinner For Less Than $20

If you need a change from cooking at home but don't want to break the bank, there are a bunch of affordable restaurants in Ottawa to check out. Whether you're in the mood for Asian noodles, Mexican burritos or juicy burgers, the city of Ottawa has a spot serving up plates for $20 or less. Here are nine local restaurants to have dinner at in Ottawa where you can find cheap eats.
A Bunch of Mouse Droppings Found At An Alberta Restaurant & It Got Temporarily Shut Down

A restaurant in Alberta was temporarily shut down after health inspectors found a lot of mouse droppings on site. In a notice of closure which is now inactive, Alberta Health Services ordered More Than Ice Cream Chinese & Western Cuisine Restaurant at 103 Second Ave. in Strathmore to close due to 15 public health issues.
This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Glittering Christmas Village & Glowing Tunnels

The holiday season is all about snowy scenes, glittering lights, and festive music, and you can find all this and more at this magical Christmas event near Toronto. Twinkle After Dark, previously Country Bright, is returning to Country Heritage Park in Milton for its second year. The dazzling event features an illuminated trail through the park property, and it officially opens on November 24, 2022.
Here Are Calgary's Top-Rated Chinese Restaurants & One Offers More Than 200 Dishes

Locals have dished out some of their favorite restaurants in Calgary, but there are definitely other spots in the city that have left an impression on hungry diners. For folks wanting to try something new like Chinese cuisine, the Calgary food scene has what you're looking for. And thanks to...
I Got Scammed Out Of $4K Apartment Hunting In Toronto & Here’s What I Wish I'd Known

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Hunting for a Toronto apartment to rent might be one of the most stressful things to do in this city. I am currently looking for a new place, and it's been bidding war after war with absolutely no luck.

