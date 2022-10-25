Tom Brady Says He’s ‘Never Quit on Anything’ Amid Marriage Woes With Gisele Bundchen: I ‘Keep Fighting’

Tom Brady. TheMegaAgency.com

Not giving up. Tom Brady explained that he's "never quit on anything" in his life while speaking about plans for a possible second retirement .

"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future . There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I've never — you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization," the quarterback, 45, said on the Monday, October 24 episode of his "Let's Go" podcast . "I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life."

Brady continued by praising his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their commitment to the team and its success. "I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first," he explained. "And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

The NFL champion noted that he has continued to give everything to the game of football since he was in college.

"I just, I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I'm always trying to do better," Brady continued. "I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

Gisele Bundchen.

The TB12 Method cofounder's comments come amid speculation about his marriage to Gisele Bündchen following his decision to return to the NFL just six weeks after announcing his retirement . “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," the supermodel, 42 — who married Brady in 2009 — told Elle last month. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued: " Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that."

The couple welcomed Benjamin in 2009 and daughter Vivian three years later; Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan .

While she publicly supported his decision at the time, the Brazil native added that she has "reservations" about her husband returning to the field. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport , and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told Elle . "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them] . He needs to follow his joy, too."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has yet to attend one of her husband's games this season . In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly , " Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time," adding that there has been "tension" between the couple.

Later that month, a second insider exclusively told Us that the duo are living apart. "Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement," the source explained. " They are currently living in separate houses , but continue to communicate."

Neither Brady nor his wife have officially spoken on their marital status. Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the pair had both hired divorce lawyers after months of tension. “Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded,” an insider told Us. “They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart."