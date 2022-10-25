ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Tom Brady Says He’s ‘Never Quit on Anything’ Amid Marriage Woes With Gisele Bundchen: I ‘Keep Fighting’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Tom Brady. TheMegaAgency.com

Not giving up. Tom Brady explained that he's "never quit on anything" in his life while speaking about plans for a possible second retirement .

Tom Brady Shuts Down Mid-Season Retirement Rumors Amid Gisele Marriage Drama

Read article

"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future . There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I've never — you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization," the quarterback, 45, said on the Monday, October 24 episode of his "Let's Go" podcast . "I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life."

Brady continued by praising his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their commitment to the team and its success. "I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first," he explained. "And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

The NFL champion noted that he has continued to give everything to the game of football since he was in college.

Tom Brady's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

"I just, I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I'm always trying to do better," Brady continued. "I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

Gisele Bundchen. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The TB12 Method cofounder's comments come amid speculation about his marriage to Gisele Bündchen following his decision to return to the NFL just six weeks after announcing his retirement . “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," the supermodel, 42 — who married Brady in 2009 — told Elle last month. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued: " Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that."

The couple welcomed Benjamin in 2009 and daughter Vivian three years later; Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan .

While she publicly supported his decision at the time, the Brazil native added that she has "reservations" about her husband returning to the field. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport , and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told Elle . "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them] . He needs to follow his joy, too."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has yet to attend one of her husband's games this season . In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly , " Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time," adding that there has been "tension" between the couple.

Later that month, a second insider exclusively told Us that the duo are living apart. "Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement," the source explained. " They are currently living in separate houses , but continue to communicate."

Everything to Know About Tom, Gisele's Relationship Woes Amid Split Rumors

Read article

Neither Brady nor his wife have officially spoken on their marital status. Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the pair had both hired divorce lawyers after months of tension. “Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded,” an insider told Us. “They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart."

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On

Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors

Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

'Unhappy' Ben Affleck Moping Around After Selling His Bachelor Pad In Wake Of J Lo Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck wore his emotions on his sleeve after selling his epic bachelor pad. The newlywed didn't seem to be in the mood to celebrate after scoring nearly $30 million for his former Pacific Palisades palace. Affleck's sale comes after he ditched his beloved home to find a new one with his wife, Jennifer Lopez — however, insiders claim he's "not happy" about how his three-month marriage is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
SANTA MONICA, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

232K+
Followers
23K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy