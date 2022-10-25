October 26 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

Today’s NBA lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors.

To gain an edge prior to today’s NBA action, check out our betting preview below.

Today’s NBA Games: Betting Information

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 1:22 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

The Hawks will take on the Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Favorite: Hawks (-7.5)

Hawks (-7.5) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Hawks (-304) | Pistons (+244)

The Magic hit the court against the Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Favorite: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers (-362) | Magic (+289)

The Nets will square off against the Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Bucks (-166) | Nets (+140)

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

The Hornets will match up with the Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Favorite: Knicks (-7.5)

Knicks (-7.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Knicks (-303) | Hornets (+243)

The 76ers will take on the Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Favorite: 76ers (-2)

76ers (-2) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: 76ers (-127) | Raptors (+107)

The Spurs will match up with the Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Favorite: Timberwolves (-9)

Timberwolves (-9) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Timberwolves (-404) | Spurs (+316)

The Pacers play the Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Favorite: Bulls (-7.5)

Bulls (-7.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Bulls (-300) | Pacers (+241)

The Rockets will play the Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Favorite: Jazz (-7.5)

Jazz (-7.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Jazz (-308) | Rockets (+241)

The Lakers will take on the Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Favorite: Nuggets (-5.5)

Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Nuggets (-214) | Lakers (+178)

The Heat will meet the Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Favorite: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Heat (-138) | Trail Blazers (+116)

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).