October 26 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Today’s NBA lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors.

To gain an edge prior to today’s NBA action, check out our betting preview below.

Today’s NBA Games: Betting Information

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 1:22 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

The Hawks will take on the Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

  • Favorite: Hawks (-7.5)
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: Hawks (-304) | Pistons (+244)

The Magic hit the court against the Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Favorite: Cavaliers (-8.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers (-362) | Magic (+289)

The Nets will square off against the Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

  • Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks (-166) | Nets (+140)

The Hornets will match up with the Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

  • Favorite: Knicks (-7.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks (-303) | Hornets (+243)

The 76ers will take on the Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

  • Favorite: 76ers (-2)
  • Total: 211.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers (-127) | Raptors (+107)

The Spurs will match up with the Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

  • Favorite: Timberwolves (-9)
  • Total: 235
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves (-404) | Spurs (+316)

The Pacers play the Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

  • Favorite: Bulls (-7.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls (-300) | Pacers (+241)

The Rockets will play the Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

  • Favorite: Jazz (-7.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Jazz (-308) | Rockets (+241)

The Lakers will take on the Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

  • Favorite: Nuggets (-5.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets (-214) | Lakers (+178)

The Heat will meet the Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

  • Favorite: Heat (-2.5)
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Heat (-138) | Trail Blazers (+116)

Comments / 0

