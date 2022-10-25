ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Pancakes in Costume at the Dartmouth Mall for a Halloween Breakfast

Trick-or-Treat! It's the Dartmouth Mall getting in on some Halloween fun. The spookiest weekend of the year is upon us, but not all of it has to be scary. The ‘Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast’ is coming to the Dartmouth Mall on Sunday and the only thing scary about it is how many pancakes your children will most likely eat at this family-friendly event.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
FUN 107

See the Sweet New Face at Buttonwood Park Zoo

Just before Labor Day, an newborn baby sloth was welcomed at Buttonwood Park Zoo. Now you can start spotting the cutest new addition to the family in the Rainforests, Rivers & Reefs exhibit. The sight of a tiny, newborn sloth clinging to its mother is worthy of an out loud...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Premiere of Hip Hop Horror Film ‘Deep Redd’

New Bedford is an up-an-coming location on the horror movie map, and Deep Redd is the latest buzz-worthy film among the SouthCoast creative and hip hop communities. Its first showing in New Bedford is Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. at the historic Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 561 Purchase Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

City of Taunton Annual Scarecrow Contest Wants You to Pick The Winner!

New Bedford (and all the local towns) should really do something like this. As seen on the official city of Taunton Facebook page:. “Fall is in the air, and our Scarecrow Friends have arrived downtown! Take a ride around and see all of the creative work done by both Taunton Schools & Businesses. Cast your votes here on Facebook by “liking” your favorites. The Scarecrows (one school & one business) with the most 👍🏻/❤️ will be this year’s winners. Voting starts now and will end on Friday, October 28th at noon. Good Luck to everyone – these Scarecrows are ALL Awesome!” #ScarecrowContest #Vote #FallFun #TauntonMA.
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
providencedailydose.com

Barnaby’s Inferno — Saturday

Barnaby Castle on Broadway will once again be throwing a Halloween party with food, booze, entertainment, and prizes for costumes; this annual event raises funds for the ongoing restoration of this glorious pile. The theme this year is Barnaby’s Inferno. Which deadly sin is yours?. Three floors of spooky...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer

Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

I’ve Developed an Anxiety Towards Crowds and It’s All Thanks to the Pandemic

Welcome to 2022, a time when we live in a healing post-pandemic world and new anxieties have burrowed their way into our subconscious. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly". I'm a night owl/attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is nothing less than a walk in the park.
HOUSTON, TX
FUN 107

New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November

For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
soundingsonline.com

The Goose Goes South

Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
JAMESTOWN, RI
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
