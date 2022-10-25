Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Here Are Seven SouthCoast Bars I Wish Had Escalators Instead of Stairs
Before you come at me with "Wow, look at this last guy", just know that this is nothing less than satirical. No harm is done through this article and as a matter of fact, not only do I mean no harm, this is simply friendly bar chatter amongst friends. Are...
Enjoy Pancakes in Costume at the Dartmouth Mall for a Halloween Breakfast
Trick-or-Treat! It's the Dartmouth Mall getting in on some Halloween fun. The spookiest weekend of the year is upon us, but not all of it has to be scary. The ‘Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast’ is coming to the Dartmouth Mall on Sunday and the only thing scary about it is how many pancakes your children will most likely eat at this family-friendly event.
Annual Halloween Parade Returns to Acushnet for a Beloved Family Tradition
A beloved tradition returns to Acushnet on Halloween night for the annual Halloween Parade, hosted by the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department. Thomas Farland, the chief of the Acushnet Fire Department, is excited to continue the tradition that attracts over a thousand families every Halloween night. “I think people love...
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
See the Sweet New Face at Buttonwood Park Zoo
Just before Labor Day, an newborn baby sloth was welcomed at Buttonwood Park Zoo. Now you can start spotting the cutest new addition to the family in the Rainforests, Rivers & Reefs exhibit. The sight of a tiny, newborn sloth clinging to its mother is worthy of an out loud...
New Bedford Premiere of Hip Hop Horror Film ‘Deep Redd’
New Bedford is an up-an-coming location on the horror movie map, and Deep Redd is the latest buzz-worthy film among the SouthCoast creative and hip hop communities. Its first showing in New Bedford is Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. at the historic Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 561 Purchase Street.
Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
City of Taunton Annual Scarecrow Contest Wants You to Pick The Winner!
New Bedford (and all the local towns) should really do something like this. As seen on the official city of Taunton Facebook page:. “Fall is in the air, and our Scarecrow Friends have arrived downtown! Take a ride around and see all of the creative work done by both Taunton Schools & Businesses. Cast your votes here on Facebook by “liking” your favorites. The Scarecrows (one school & one business) with the most 👍🏻/❤️ will be this year’s winners. Voting starts now and will end on Friday, October 28th at noon. Good Luck to everyone – these Scarecrows are ALL Awesome!” #ScarecrowContest #Vote #FallFun #TauntonMA.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
Barnaby’s Inferno — Saturday
Barnaby Castle on Broadway will once again be throwing a Halloween party with food, booze, entertainment, and prizes for costumes; this annual event raises funds for the ongoing restoration of this glorious pile. The theme this year is Barnaby’s Inferno. Which deadly sin is yours?. Three floors of spooky...
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
Here Are The Safest Spots For Trick-or-Treating On The SouthCoast
There are lots of different ways to rank the cities and towns across the SouthCoast and just in time for Halloween, we have run the numbers on the best places for trick-or-treating. In a recent national ranking by the Chamber of Commerce, Cambridge came in second among safest cities to...
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
New Bedford Elephant Passes 8 Million Views on TikTok Thanks to Drumming Skills
Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is trending on TikTok thanks to a 58-year-old elephant, a podcaster, and a drum. Emily the Asian Elephant seems to have a knack for drumming, and her solo performance during an enrichment session has amassed over 8 million views. Emily the Elephant. Emily the...
I’ve Developed an Anxiety Towards Crowds and It’s All Thanks to the Pandemic
Welcome to 2022, a time when we live in a healing post-pandemic world and new anxieties have burrowed their way into our subconscious. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly". I'm a night owl/attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is nothing less than a walk in the park.
New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November
For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
The Goose Goes South
Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
